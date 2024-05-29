"Biggie and Pac looking down on this moment"- Internet reacts to report of investigators preparing to bring Diddy accusers before a federal grand jury

Federal investigators are working to bring all accusers of Sean Diddy Combs in front of a federal grand jury, CNN reported exclusively on May 29, 2024. The US Justice Department is reportedly working towards verifying and formally charging the rapper with certain crimes.

Sean Combs has been accused of physical assault in eight different lawsuits since November 2023. One of the eight lawsuits was one filed by his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which was settled outside court. Another lawsuit accused Diddy's son, Christian Combs of physical harassment and Sean was named as a support or aider.

A source told CNN that federal investigators have notified potential witnesses who could be asked to testify before a jury in New York City. The publication approached a spokesperson of the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) but they refused to comment and assured the investigation is ongoing.

Federal officers have reportedly spoken to Diddy's accusers

Two undisclosed sources familiar with the investigation have reportedly told CNN that the federal investigators have interviewed multiple accusers of Diddy and are currently in the process of gathering evidence against the rapper. The publication also reported that the feds are taking enough time to ensure that a potential indictment filed against Combs is "bulletproof."

In federal law, the organization of a grand jury with a case usually signifies that the case has moved beyond the preliminary stages of judicial investigation. In the early stages, it is verified whether at all violations of laws have taken place.

A grand jury acts as a platform to vote on whether to charge an individual with potential crimes based on the evidence available and the statements of witnesses.

As per CNN, the majority of the plaintiffs who filed lawsuits against Diddy have been interviewed by the feds. Multiple accusers have been questioned more than once, as feds are trying to "dig deeper" into the investigation.

The aforementioned sources also told CNN that accusers have been cooperating with federal officials and have handed in evidence that could prove helpful in the case. They continue to interview other individuals related to the case, including those who can testify statements by primary accusers.

Many of the civil suits include accusations of misconduct and harassment against the rapper, but CNN has learned that the fed is investigating multiple other charges, including money laundering, s*x trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and the use of illegal drugs.

In March 2024, Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were investigated by Homeland Security officers. Law enforcement sources confirmed that the raid was concerning human trafficking crimes.

Federal officials are reportedly in possession of alleged video evidence against Diddy

An undisclosed source also told CNN that the fed are in possession of a specific video reportedly taken inside Diddy's recently raided homes. It is not clear whether the feds collected the alleged evidence during their raids or received it from accusers or witnesses. The source told CNN:

“They are contacting people that they’ve found on the tapes."

CNN further reported that the alleged video evidence reportedly featured one male prostitute, who has been interviewed by the feds. The worker reportedly claimed to have been victimized by Combs.

Among the multiple civil lawsuits filed against Diddy, many accusers claimed that the rapper violated them by recording them getting physical without their consent. They were reportedly only informed after they were filmed.

Sean Combs was also accused of drugging some of the victims. Two of the most recent lawsuits filed against him were by former model Crystal McKinney and former fashion student April Lampros and both accused Sean of allegedly drugging them.

In another civil lawsuit filed last November by Joi Dickerson-Neal, the accuser claimed that the rapper physically assaulted her and recorded the incident, per CNN. She reportedly later found out from a male friend that he had seen the footage.

The feds are reportedly working to verify such allegations against Sean Combs and seeking to file an indictment with necessary evidence.