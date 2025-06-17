Billie Eilish seen going for a night swim with friends in Barcelona amid European tour

Billie Eilish was spotted enjoying a night swim with her friends over the weekend in Barcelona, Spain, amid her European tour promoting her 2024 album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The 23-year-old singer performed two back-to-back shows in Barcelona on June 14 and 15 and reportedly went to cool off with a night swim.

On June 16, 2025, TMZ published photos of Eilish and her companions swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. The pictures showed Eilish, clad in a red swimsuit, surrounded by her friends. It is unclear who her companions were, but Nat Wolff—her rumored boyfriend—was reportedly not present.

A picture of Billie Eilish at the beach in Barcelona (Image via @imsn_official/X)

Speculation about Billie Eilish's relationship with the actor has been circulating on social media after they were spotted leaving the iHeartRadio Music Awards together in March 2025. According to Page Six, a source close to Eilish denied the rumors at the time. However, on June 7, several publications released photos of the pair kissing on a balcony in Venice.

According to The Daily Mail, Wolff and Eilish became acquainted at an Oscars after-party. Wolff and his brother, Alex, served as the opening act for the singer's tour in North America. Nat Wolff also starred in Eilish's music video for Chihiro, released in June 2024.

Billie Eilish extended her ongoing tour

In May 2024, Billie Eilish released her third studio LP, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The album, which was nominated for multiple Grammys, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Ahead of its release, the singer announced a global tour in support of the project, kicking off in Canada in September 2024. After wrapping up the North American leg by the end of the year, she began touring Australia, Europe, and the UK in 2025. The tour was initially supposed to end with the concluding show in Ireland on July 27.

However, on May 17, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to announce "Part 2" of the tour, adding over 20 new dates between August 16 and November 23—including two shows in Japan. The announcement post was captioned:

“heard you wanted more shows :pppp HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. PART 2!!!!!!!!!”

The singer is currently on a three-week break between concerts, with her last show in Barcelona on June 15 and her next show in Glasgow on July 7.

According to USA Today, Eilish's tour setlist includes at least 23 songs, including her new tracks from Hit Me Hard and Soft and her old hits like Bad Guy, Bury a Friend, and Happier Than Ever. The setlist also includes What Was I Made For?, her Oscar-winning song from the 2023 Barbie movie.

According to Complex, Eilish recently announced the release of the Hit Me Hard and Soft 1-Year Anniversary Vinyl. The vinyl, described as a "bio-vinyl dark blue & orange splatter with the original cover printed on silver mirror foil board and comes with an exclusive poster with never-before-seen photos," is now available on the Complex shop.

When Billie Eilish first released the LP in 2024, she took a detour from the standard procedure and dropped the new project without a pre-released lead single. In a May 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, she explained why she wasn't fond of singles, stating:

“I don’t like singles from albums. Every single time an artist I love puts out a single without the context of the album, I’m just already prone to hating on it. I really don’t like when things are out of context."

In other news, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft won multiple awards at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 27. The LP won Album of the Year, while Birds of a Feather won Song of the Year, and Eilish took home Artist of the Year.

