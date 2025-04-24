Boosie BadAzz says NBA YoungBoy called to congratulate him on his newborn baby girl and told him to drop their collab mixtape

Boosie BadAzz recently revealed that NBA YoungBoy had called to notify him to release their joint mixtape. Additionally, the rapper added that YoungBoy congratulated him on his newborn daughter. For the unversed, on April 22, Boosie took to Instagram to reveal that he welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Rajel Nelson.

On April 23, X account @YoungboySnippet posted a video compilation of Boosie BadAzz talking about his recent conversation with NBA YoungBoy regarding their upcoming project. YoungBoy is reportedly incarcerated on federal gun charges, and his release date is set for July.

"Got a call from YB, YB told me I could drop the CD. Man, this s**t, man, I'm having the day of my life, man. Man this shit crazy, God good, boy. Man, I gotta go finish this YB shit, I gotta go," Boosie said in the video.

He also spoke about the birth of his daughter, implying that YoungBoy approved the drop of their collaborative project to congratulate the rapper on his newborn baby. Boosie also added:

"God good like a motherf**ker. Yes, he is."

Boosie BadAzz has been teasing his joint project with YoungBoy for years. In a 2019 Instagram post, Boosie called for YoungBoy's freedom, writing:

"FREE @nba_youngboy #shakeback them kids need you young n***a real talk. WE GOT A TAPE THATS LETS TALK N GET THIS SHIT TO THE STREETS N MAKE SOME MONEY."

Following this, Boosie said the project was "almost done" during an Instagram Live in February 2020. He added that the pair had nine songs ready and were looking to record 13 songs in total. However, the project has not been released as of this article.

Exploring Boosie BadAzz's relationship with NBA YoungBoy

Boosie BadAzz's relationship with NBA YoungBoy was not always friendly. According to XXL Magazine, the two feuded at the beginning of 2022, which began after YoungBoy seemingly dissed Boosie in the track I Hate YoungBoy, where he rapped:

"Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b***h, don't call my phone (F**k you)."

In March 2022, Boosie BadAzz replied with I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots. While he did not explicitly mention YoungBoy by name, many speculated the song was targeting his fellow rapper. Boosie confirmed the diss during his 2022 interview on VladTV, where, when asked why he chose to respond to I Hate YoungBoy, he said, "’Cause I didn't want to kill him [NBA YoungBoy]."

"First and last time speaking on this/If you felt that way, why you ain't call me on my phone number? B***h, you know you wrong/Clearin' all these n****s' songs/Don't go clear a n****'s song, but fake it like you a n***a dog/That's that fake shit/Don't speak on me no more lil' n***a, you know I don't go for that/Let's keep it real dog, you was a ho for that," Boosie rapped in I Don't Call Phones I Call Shots.

During his VladTV appearance, Boosie BadAzz also said his issues with YG stemmed from the latter not clearing any songs for him while clearing other artists' songs. He added that YoungBoy had hurt his feelings, and he did not wish to talk to him.

Following this, Boosie BadAzz claimed that he and YoungBoy had made a pact not to "talk about" each other in public. He mentioned this during a February 2024 interview with Cam Capone News, when asked about his views on podcaster Joe Budden dubbing YoungBoy's music "trash." Boosie BadAzz replied that he did not want to speak about the situation, adding:

"I don't really wanna comment on that s**t. I don't really wanna comment on that s**t. Me and YB got an understanding on some s**t right now. I ain't speaking on him, he ain't speaking on me. We ain't really talkin' or nothin'. I don't wanna talk about him, he don't wanna talk about me. Keep it like that."

Boosie BadAzz's newborn daughter, Sevyn, is his ninth child. Boosie has eight other children with six women. In a 2016 interview with VladTV, he revealed that he plans to have 10 children in total.

