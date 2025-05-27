"Bring my 94-liner babies back" - Fans react as BTS' j-hope is reminded of RM after seeing a Koala during Hope on the Stage concert at Taipei

On May 26, 2025, BANGTAN TV posted a YouTube short of BTS's j-hope chronicling his Hope on the Stage concert in Taipei. During the video, he spots a toy Koala and immediately recalls his bandmate, RM.

He states, as translated by X account @mhereonlyforbts,

"I saw a koala. What is this? Isn't it Namjoon?"

For those who are unversed, RM is represented by the Koala emoji. Furthermore, he also designed his BT21 character as a Koala. BT21 was created by BTS members when they collaborated with the creators of LINE Friends on a project to design various characters.

According to the BT21 website, BTS members "actively participated in the whole process from drawing sketches to elaboration."

Fans took to the internet to share their thoughts on the BTS member's comments regarding RM. One fan proposed reuniting his 94-liners (94-liners are individuals born in 1994).

"bring my 94-liner babies back together :((," commented a fan on X.

Fan reaction continued on X, where they remarked that the BTS members are just like the ARMYs.

"Me crying cuz Bangtan members are just like us. They see random things around them and they would be reminded of @BTS_twt members. Hobi seeing the koala character & reminded of Namjoon, cuz Koya," wrote a fan on X.

"THEY ARE JUST LIKE US. selecting the nos 7, 77, 777...Having purple things. And remember the members when they see something relatable," reacted a fan on X.

"They’re exactly like us. See a cat, think of Yoongi. See a bunny, think of Jungkook. See a koala, think of Joon," commented another fan.

More fan reactions on X, where one called his behaviour as "bestie behaviour'' while another stated that this kind of interaction makes them "emotional".

"Hobi spotting a koala: "what's this? Isn't this namjoon? " that's a bestie behavior!" exclaimed another fan.

"I don't know why I get emotional whenever one member mentions other in the era.....as if they didn't spend 10 years others or they don't yap in their GC everyday," remarked another fan.

"Hobi mentioned Namjoon upon seeing a koala picture, and aww we are truly grateful to see you everytime lit the stage with your charm and enthusiasm, we all love you so much too," added a fan on X.

More about j-hope's Hope on the Stage concert tour

j-hope's solo concert tour, Hope on the Stage, commenced with three nights at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The tour then moved on to the American leg, where j-hope performed at various locations, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

He then returned to Asia and performed at Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei. The tour will conclude in Osaka on June 1, 2025.

j-hope will perform encore concerts on June 13 and 14 at the Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi. Interestingly, the encore concert dates coincide with BTS's debut anniversary. In a statement, BIG HIT Music stated, as reported by The Korean Herald on May 8, 2025, about the encore concerts,

"We are preparing thoroughly to ensure that J-Hope’s signature energy and captivating performances are delivered with full impact.”

In other news, BTS members RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA will be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

