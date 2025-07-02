“Bro can never mind his own business” — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks slamming Halle Bailey for being spotted with a mystery man

Actress and singer Halle Bailey was recently captured with a 'mystery man' on a yacht. The pictures of the duo, exclusively shared by The Shade Room on Tuesday, July 1, elicited a strong response from DJ Akademiks, who claimed that it was Bailey's attempt at instigating her ex-partner, DDG.

Ad

In a snippet of AK's livestream, the commentator can be heard saying:

"You got a ni**a playing cameraman. This is how y'all know she's just trying to make DDG mad. The whole time the ni**a got a camera in his hand, clicking pictures of her... This sh*t don't make no sense, bro."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

DJ Akademiks' reaction to Halle Bailey's latest pictures was shared on X by @FearedBuck on Wednesday, July 2. The post has since gone viral, receiving more than 400K views, 4.4K likes, and 1K saves.

Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"Akademics gotta be the corniest streamer ever , bro can never mind his own business."

. @lIIllIIIlllllII LINK Akademics gotta be the corniest streamer ever , bro can never mind his own business

Ad

Some netizens speculated that Bailey's mystery man might also end up getting accused by the singer-actress, much like her ex-partner, DDG.

"That man gonna end up getting accusations thrown at him in the end," commented an X user.

"She booked a whole media day for herself , the same day their son finally gets to see his dad after months," wrote another.

Ad

"I hope DDG beats this case after this," chimed in a third one.

"AK ain’t wrong though, who in the hell are taking these pictures," questioned a fourth user.

Meanwhile, others backed the Little Mermaid actress.

"This girl has some man losing his sh*t and she out here having a good time. But the toxic ladies will say she deserves it," added a netizen.

Ad

"Men are mad because Halle moved on just like DDG," replied another one.

"Lmao this ni**a AK a clown man," posted a netizen.

For the unversed, Halle Bailey is currently in Italy with her 1-year-old son, Halo, for the shooting of her new film. News of the Baby Girl singer's new romance comes as she is embroiled in a custody battle with DDG (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.).

Ad

Halle Bailey's ex, DDG, spoke about going to the fertility clinic to have a second child on livestream

Expand Tweet

Ad

Halle's vacation with her mystery man comes after DDG spoke about going to a fertility clinic for a second child in a livestream, Billboard reported.

"If I’m 29 or something like that, and I ain’t got the time. I’ll just go to that little place, do my little one-two, put my sh*t in a cup. Take a little egg from somebody, throw it in another little body. Cook that motherf**ker up for nine months. You can do that type sh*t when you got money. That’ll alleviate a lot of sh*t," he said.

Ad

Per the media outlet, the sole custody of DDG's firstborn, Halo, currently remains with his mother, Halle Bailey. Bailey was granted custody in May 2025, after she filed for a restraining order against Dwayne, citing multiple alleged incidents of domestic abuse.

Dwayne welcomed his first son with Halle Bailey in December 2023, before parting ways in October 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More