On May 17, 2024, CNN released an unseen video of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who appeared to be assaulting his former girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles, in an incident which was traced back to March 2016.

Two days later, the hip-hop mogul issued a public apology on Instagram, saying he was "truly sorry" for his "inexcusable" behavior, which he claimed "disgusted" him. He also took "full responsibility" for his actions and claimed to have sought "professional help" to resolve his issues.

In the wake of the viral video and apology, on May 21, 2024, Diddy’s longtime associate and friend, rapper Meek Mill, seemingly unfollowed the Bad Boy Records owner on Instagram.

Social media users discovered the same, as they found Combs’ Instagram handle missing from the list of 5140 people who Meek Mill follows on the platform. In fact, when the word “diddy” is searched, it only shows DJ Diddy’s handle.

Since this revelation, the internet has had diverse reactions to Meek Mill unfollowing Sean Combs. While some called him out, others trolled him. Here are some of them from X:

“Bro got tired of the allegations,” one person wrote.

“He’s trying to run away from the allegations but it’s too late,” a person wrote.

“Probably broke his heart to unfollow his best eater,” another person wrote.

“Unfollowing with his main but still following with his burner,” an individual wrote.

“The IG unfollow means nothing. Don’t tell me he didn’t have wild excursions of being controlled and manipulated these last few years. Exactly why they have her in the studio constantly now,” another individual wrote.

“They’re all chasing clout to save face because he got exposed. I can bet Meel Mill knew Diddy was like this,” a netizen wrote.

Meek Mill is not the only celebrity to have recently unfollowed Sean John's founder. Rapper Yung Miami, one of Combs’ recently rumored romantic partners, also unfollowed him on Instagram and X. NBA star LeBron James, who is allegedly a close friend of Sean Combs, has also seemingly unfollowed him.

Meek Mill was reportedly mentioned in one of Diddy’s recent lawsuits

In February 2024, Sean Combs’ former collaborator Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a civil lawsuit against the hip-hop magnate, accusing him of s*xual harassment and assault.

In the wake of this suit, rumors arose that Meek Mill was involved in a gay relationship with Diddy. While his name was not directly mentioned in the legal documents, a section of it read as follows:

“M. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in s*xual intercourse with rapper [5] (REDACTED), R&B singer [6] (REDACTED), and Stevie J.”

Later, both XXL Magazine and internet personality DJ Akademiks obtained copies of the lawsuit and claimed that the footnote for [5] read, “He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

This made the internet connect dots, and the speculations grew stronger. However, Sean Combs’ attorney denied the claims, stating they were “pure fiction” and “complete lies” made to secure a payday.

Around the same time, Meek Mill also took to X and wrote,

“I have the right the say I ain’t gay and I’ll trash anybody that plays with my manhood lol.”

Later, in April, the Wins & Losses hitmaker doubled down on his comments and wrote he would no longer believe any Diddy-related story after the lies spread about him. He also claimed that the “sick” speculations about him “confused” his 12-year-old son.