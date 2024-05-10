"Bro's really living his best life" — Internet reacts as J Cole  spotted relaxing on beach amid Kendrick-Drake beef

Rap fans have been wondering when J Cole will address the ongoing Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. Many expected him to do so after seemingly instigating the same with Drizzy through their First Person Shooter song. However, it seems like the singer is steering away from doing that, as he was recently spotted relaxing by a beach.

Reacting to the same, one netizen commented—

Netizen reacts to the musician steering away from the rap beef (Image via X)

On Tuesday, May 7, TikTok user @2koid.fr took to the video-sharing platform to attach an eight-second-long clip of them bumping into J Cole. The short clip read, “Me: goes to the beach to clear my head.” As the video progressed, the platform user attached an image of herself sitting with the singer. The clip then read, “Me: casually meets J. Cole”

In the picture, the musician was seen wearing headphones that were connected to a laptop.

The video was quick to go viral and amass millions of views online. Many found it hilarious that the singer was spotted by a beach amid the tense K. Dot and Drizzy's rap feud.

Several netizens have since taken to social media to support J Cole, who has removed himself from the tense battle. Many have created hilarious memes about how the singer can possibly be relaxing as the other two rappers battle it out. Some tweets read:

TikTok user claims that J Cole spoke about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef with her

As a flurry of J Cole memes erupt online, the TikTok user claimed that the musician was “making his next album” when she met him. The singer had claimed in the past that he was working on his long-awaited The Fall Off album. However, the release date for the same was not made public at the time of writing this article.

The TikTok user stated that she asked the singer about the ongoing rap feud, to which the latter stated that he “doesn’t like beef.”

Where exactly the netizen met J Cole was unknown at the time of writing this article.

The Middle Child singer had not addressed the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake since it began. However, he did respond to Kendrick Lamar’s Like That diss track, which K. Dot created alongside Future and Metro Boomin.

J Cole released 7 Minute Drill and proceeded to call Kendrick Lamar “tragic” and that he “fell off like The Simpsons.” However, he apologized for the diss track later and called it “the lamest sh*t I ever did in my f**kin’ life.”

During the Dreamville Festival that took place on April 7, J Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, also said:

“I pray that God will line me back up on my purpose and on my path.”

Jermaine also proceeded to remove the diss track from music streaming platforms including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.