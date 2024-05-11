The ongoing controversy between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has given rise to unidentified footage on X showing objects from Meet the Grahams cover art that were allegedly stolen. The first to share the post was X account @EbonyPrince2k24.

While the two rappers have been beefing since 2023, the diatribe took an ugly turn pretty soon, with the songs aiming for their careers and personal lives. This included Kendrick Lamar's track Meet the Grahams, released on May 3, initially featured cover art of items belonging to Drake (confirmed by internet personality DJ Akademiks that they belonged to Drake's father), which many are claiming were stolen.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the mysterious X account (created in May 2024), EbonyPrince2k24, shared a post claiming that Lamar was not a liar and that he (referring to himself) was not a thief. The post also threatened both Drizzy and DJ Akademiks with legal action if they did not "retract (their) claims of theft."

Needless to say, netizens were quick to respond to the mysterious claims. One even compared @EbonyPrince2k24 to the Batman villain Riddler, who is known to expose the dark truths of Gotham's elites to the public in a similar fashion.

"bro is the riddler", wrote brian.

Many believed this was proof that Lamar did not lie with some saying his Meet the Grahams is the best diss track of all time.

"Meet the Grahams is officially the best diss track of all time," wrote a fan.

"Kendrick told no lies," commented one user.

Others were left confused and wondered if there was more to the story.

"The plot thickens," added another.

"I love me a good conspiracy theory," commented @ManiHousePTY.

"Dawg I don't understand what's happening no more lmao," added another.

Reddit users claim Christopher Alvarez provided K.Dot items from the cover art of Meet the Grahams

Since this March, both rappers have been dishing out diss tracks aiming for their careers and personal lives, including calling out each other for domestic violence and child abuse. Both have claimed the other has moles in their group.

The cover art for Meet the Grahams included Ozempic and Zolpidem prescriptions mentioning Drake's real name (Aubrey Graham), a jacket, a receipt, and a black leather Maybach glove, among others.

In his diss track, The Heart Part 6, the Canadian rapper alludes to the said items from Meet the Grahams, which some think were also "fed" to Kendrick. They lyrics are—

"We plotted for a week, and then we fed you the information... Even the picture you used, the jokes and the medication/ The Maybach glove and the drug he use is for less inflation/ Master manipulator, you bit on the speculation/ You dumb and reactive, n*gga, I'm petty with dedication."

EbonyPrince2k24's post included a video of him showing the items featured in Meet the Grahams and a May 11 issue of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle as the song played in the background. Soon after, the user shared another post with a photo of the place where Drake allegedly "discarded those items," stating—

"To Mr. Aubrey Graham (@Drake), may this photo help jog your memory as to where you discarded those items. The issue in the photo should also jog your memory. Jimmy Brooks would not have been proud of you that night..."

Jimmy Brooks was a character Drake played on the Canadian teen drama TV show, Degrassi: The Next Generation. Brooks was a victim of a school shooting that left him paralyzed. Interestingly, the photo featured journalist and public figure Christopher Alvarez (the man in the stroller), who suffers from thanatophoric dysplasia and is also disabled.

In a now-deleted post, a Reddit user claimed the sounds heard at the beginning of Kendrick Lamar's diatribe, 6:16 in LA sounded like a "ventilator." The post was shared on the Reddit thread r/KendickLamar, where some users with experience in the medical field suggested the weird sounds might be somebody wearing a similar respiratory apparatus (alluding to the person in the stroller, Christopher Alvarez).

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit/ r/KendrickLamar)

Users claim that Alvarez might have provided Kendrick Lamar with the items featured on Meet the Grahams. Interestingly, Alvarez has previously written for the Daily Eagle, leading many to claim EbonyPrince2k24 is the journalist in question. Some question whether he is the "mole" one the feuding rappers allude to.

Following rumors surrounding Meet the Grahams cover art, Kendrick Lamar removed the artwork from the single on the various streaming services. While the rapper did not state his reasons, fans speculated if he did so because Apple Music and Spotify did not allow stolen property on the cover art.

Lamar or Drake has not released any diss tracks since Drake's The Heart Part 6 on May 5, 2024.