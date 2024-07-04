"Bruh we all saw the footage" — Fans react to Foolio's Instagram page posting video of Chucky doing voodoo after rapper's death

New activity on Foolio's Instagram page left people puzzled as a video of Chucky doing a voodoo spell from the classic 1988 horror flick Child's Play was uploaded on July 4, 2024, ten days after the rapper's death. He was shot and killed on June 23, 2024, in Tampa, Florida.

While the rapper's death was confirmed via new surveillance footage, his Instagram profile has been active since his death, with four new posts and several new stories. The latest in line was the Chucky video, which was captioned "ade due damballa," the voodoo chant famously said by the red-haired doll.

The caption also had the hashtag "DEMIGOD," a callback to another video of Foolio posted on his page posthumously, which showed an old interview clip of the rapper saying, "I'm a demi-god. You can't get me.".

The latest video, which has over 100K likes and 9K comments, received mixed reactions from his followers, with one person commenting:

A comment on Foolio's latest video (Image via @julio_foolio/Instagram)

Many comments added that they were confused by the recent activity on the rapper's Instagram profile..

"Not gonna lieeee im extra confused at this point," someone commented.

"I’m confused bru is he dead ?" another person added.

"im confused atp . i think Michael jackson alive too," wrote another person.

Some people speculated whether the shooting video was staged and the rapper was still alive.

"He is not deaddddd my man but dead!! staged af probably for a video shoot," speculated a follower.

"if bro fake his death he can do the funniest thing ever," commented another person.

"He showing yall theses videos of this stuff to give yall a heads up he not dead," added someone else.

At this time, it is unclear who is behind the new posts on Foolio's Instagram page; however, people suspect it to be the work of an alleged hacker.

No suspects have been identified so far in Foolio's death

On July 3, 2024, surveillance footage obtained from a shared parking lot of a Hilton and a Holiday Inn in Tampa revealed that Foolio was reportedly shot and killed. The incident occurred at 4:37 am on June 23, a day after the rapper celebrated his 26th birthday.

Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, reportedly documented his whereabouts on the day of his party on his Instagram stories. The party was shifted from an Airbnb to a hotel shortly after it got too boisterous.

“Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed," Lewis Fusco said.

The surveillance footage showed a black car, presumably holding the Florida rapper and his three friends, being ambushed by two gunmen. An unidentified gunman can be seen rushing towards the car as it tries to drive away and ends up running over a curb. Another gunman can be seen shooting from the other side.

Disclaimer: The following video contains footage of gun violence which may be triggering for some. Viewers' discretion is adviced.

Foolio was reported dead on the scene, and the other three victims, who were moved to a hospital for further treatment, are reportedly in stable condition. Tampa PD is looking into the murder, with no identified suspects or arrests made so far.

