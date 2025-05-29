"BTS collecting beautiful girls like pokemon" — Fans gush over model Kim Ju-won's cameo in BTS j-hope's 'Charm of HOPE' concept film

On May 28, 2025, HYBE Labels released the concept video for BTS j-hope's album Charm of HOPE. However, what caught the fans' attention was the brief appearance of South Korean model Kim Ju-won in the video.

The film starts by referencing the K-pop idol's recent tracks Sweet Dreams and MONA LISA before previewing a fresh song, Killin' It Girl (ft. GloRilla).

BIGHIT MUSIC announced, as of May 28, that j-hope is set to release his third online track, Killin' It Girl, on June 13. The agency also released a preview of the song's catchy beat.

Kim Ju-won first appeared in previews for the previous two releases. Subsequently, she is shown in the third preview with j-hope, complementing the imagery of the track Killin' It Girl.

Kim Ju-won is represented by Cauliflower Agency, a talent management firm in South Korea. This cameo adds her to the list of artists and actresses previously linked to BTS projects, such as Han So-hee, IU, and Shin Se-kyung.

Many fans shared their excitement online about the model's cameo in the concept film. One user wrote on X:

"Bts collecting beautiful girls like pokemon."

may @@sugafloray bts collecting beautiful girls like pokemon

Many praised Kim's visuals, calling her "stunning," "cute," and "high-standard."

"Glad that they chose Korean model for Monalisa promotion she is stunning i like when they collaborate with korean girls for modeling they are amazing i also liked the actrice that was in JK MV she was great,they give me the feeling that they are real even when modeling," a fan remarked.

"Oh she's one of the cutest one so far," a user mentioned.

"Reminds me of Irene. very pretty and a model. very high standard," a person shared.

Meanwhile, others hailed the model's looks, calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous."

"Let's face it, prettier and sweeter looking then the person we all thought it was," a netizen said.

"What a beautiful lady," another fan added.

More about j-hope's Charm of HOPE album

On May 29, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed on Weverse that BTS j-hope's latest project, Charm of HOPE, is available for pre-order. The album release will take place in stages, beginning July 11, 2025, with shipping timelines varying depending on the region. Explaining the album, the agency said:

"'Charm of HOPE' offers another unique and immersive way to experience and celebrate this diverse range of j-hope’s love songs. We kindly ask for your continued interest and support for 'Charm of HOPE,' a release that vividly captures the emotion and 'charm' of these three tracks."

Pre-orders commenced at 11 am KST on May 29 and can be placed via both digital and physical outlets. Shipments to South Korea will start on July 11, followed by deliveries to Japan from July 31, and then to the United States and Europe starting August 22.

Charm of HOPE's orders will be processed sequentially based on purchase date.

This release succeeds Chicken Noodle Soup singer's earlier singles this year, such as Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), MONA LISA, and forthcoming Killin' It Girl.

