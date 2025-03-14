"Carti boutta outsell his a** by 2x" - Fans react to DJ Akademik’s claim Drake is "cookin" new music

During a live stream, DJ Akademiks read a message reportedly from Drake himself. In the text, the Canadian rapper apparently mentioned that he was working on new music. It was further claimed by Akademiks that Drizzy was not focused on making collaborative albums anytime soon, unlike his latest work $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U.

Akademiks further cited an apparent message from the rapper which read:

"Right now I am cookin bro. You know where I'm at mentally when I'm locked in. I'm in the zone, its just me…"

Expand Tweet

Akademiks further added:

"Literally, it's just him. Don't attach no other artists to him, no friends. He's making good sh*t. He's locked in more than ever before."

The statements given by Akademiks garnered massive attention online. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their take on the same. Here are a few popular responses found on the platform. A user (@KadriAnalysis) tweeted:

"Carti boutta outsell his a** by 2x 😂 . No one cares what he’s "'cookin.'"

A reaction by a netizen, (Photo via @KadriAnalysis/X)

A user wrote on X:

"Oh we bout to get the cheesiest bars ever heard."

"He can't be for real 😭😭😭," added a tweet.

"Need him to Lock in for the summer 🙏🏽😮‍💨," read another tweet.

Many fans seemed quite excited with the piece of information given by Akademiks. A user commented:

"Can’t wait to hear this “locked in” version of Drake. It’s been a loooong time."

"Solo album will feed generations," mentioned one user.

"We need a solo album with him being fully locked in… that collab was ass bro😭," wrote another one.

As for Playboi Carti, DJ Akademiks spent a lot of time promoting the rapper's upcoming studio album which is titled I AM MUSIC. Akademiks even claimed that a guest verse for the album was in fact recorded by Drake.

Drake recently shared a post on Instagram, making many speculate a massive comeback

On Monday, March 10, Drake shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which included a series of photos. The first photo of the series was that of himself in which he could be seen wearing a black leather bomber jacket with gold diamonds on it. In the caption of the post, the Canadian rapper first called himself non-confrontational.

The caption read:

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy. But I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

The post garnered a huge number of responses from fans who sent positive regards to the rapper and speculated that he was possibly preparing for something big, as per reports by Koimoi, dated March 12, 2025.

Despite several speculations and further claims by DJ Akademiks, Drake has not confirmed anything about his new album as of now.

