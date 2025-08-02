Cedric The Entertainer says “I’ll do a little Diddy” on stage before clarifying "Not that kind of Diddy" as the crowd breaks out laughing 

Cedric the Entertainer joked about doing a &quot;little Diddy&quot; on stage during a show on July 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. However, he clarified that he wasn't referring to the popular rapper.In a viral clip from the July 11 show, Cedric the Entertainer addressed the crowd and seemingly joked about the phrase &quot;a little Diddy&quot;, which some interpreted as a reference to Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs, currently in jail. For those unaware, the rapper was accused of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found guilty of two counts of the last charge.During the show, Cedric said:&quot;Jokes. You want to try tonight? Can I try one? Do you? Okay, if you sing, I'll tell a joke. I'm gonna do a little Diddy. I'll do a little Diddy later on. Not that kind of Diddy. Y'all so nasty. It used to be another word. We used it in another context. All right, I'm changed. I'm gonna do a little song. I want you to sing.&quot;Cedric the Entertainer was seemingly referring to the well-known phrase, &quot;a little ditty.&quot; According to Vocabulary.com, &quot;ditty&quot; refers to &quot;a little song or a simple tune,&quot; and is often used to describe a lullaby. Cedric said he is going to perform &quot;a little ditty&quot; before performing a song, but the audience appeared to interpret the word &quot;ditty&quot; as &quot;Diddy&quot;, referring to Sean Combs.For further context, Sean Combs has been in jail since September 2024. His trial took place earlier this year, with multiple witnesses speaking up against him. However, he was acquitted of the more serious charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering.For the two counts of transportation for the purpose of pr*stitution, Combs is facing up to 20 years in prison, with 10 years for each count. His sentencing is set to take place on October 3, 2025.Diddy's lawyers claim the rapper's &quot;conviction is unconstitutional&quot;2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show (Image via Getty)As per Rolling Stone, in a new court filing dated July 31, Diddy's legal team urged the court to grant him a new trial, claiming that his &quot;conviction is unconstitutional.&quot; In a 62-page motion, they wrote:&quot;To our knowledge, Mr. Combs is the only person ever convicted of violating the statute for conduct anything like this. Sean Combs sits in jail based on evidence that he paid adult male escorts and entertainers who engaged in consensual sexual activities with his former girlfriends, which he videotaped and later watched with the girlfriends. That is not prostitution, and if it is, his conviction is unconstitutional.”According to Combs' lawyers, his case should not stand, as it falls under the Mann Act. The act deals with interstate transportation related to commercial prostitution. However, Combs made &quot;no money&quot; out of his activities, did not involve minors, and the individuals involved &quot;chose to travel and engage in the activity voluntarily.&quot;They further mentioned that Combs did not coerce his former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura, and the anonymous Jane into any sexual activity, as evidenced by his acquittal of the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The filing further mentioned:&quot;It is undisputed that he had no commercial motive and that all involved were adults. The proof at trial showed that [Combs] typically hired the services of male escorts or dancers advertised openly through lawful businesses, that the men were paid for their time, and that they enjoyed the activities and had friendships with Ms. Ventura and Jane and were not merely traveling to have sex for money.&quot;As reported by People, Sean Combs's legal team also claimed that the videos he recorded of his alleged &quot;freak-offs&quot; were &quot;amateur photography&quot;. They added that &quot;paying people to film them in sexual performances is protected by the First Amendment.&quot; They urged the court to run a new trial for Combs based on the two charges for which he was found guilty.Further details about Diddy's trial have yet to be revealed. His lawyers have also filed a new request for bail after the judge previously rejected their pleas following the verdict.