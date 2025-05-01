“Congrats business mogul”- Fans thrilled as BIGBANG’s G-Dragon launches wine-based product, PEACEMINUSONE Highball

On April 30, 2025, K-pop idol G-Dragon launched a wine-based drink called PEACEMINUSONE Highball. This canned beverage was available at selected stores and in limited quantities.

The product was being teased on the brand's page for a few days before its release. Upon its release, it was reported to be sold out within minutes across the online platforms. Fans took to social media to document their review of the product and also show support for the rapper. Here's what one X user wrote:

"Congrats business mogul."

Some fans found the beverage in CU convenience stores a little earlier than the official launch date. Fans also shared the product's sales limitations. Some of them went ahead and documented their experience. Here's what the fans wrote:

"Indeed so many praising the can design. A+++ The design of the can itself feels like a fashion item. And G-Dragon is the designer of the packaging Minimal design, maximum elegance," a user wrote.

"Another battle to the nation. why it has to be 888 sets per day, Jiyong," another user replied.

"obsessed with peaceminusone aesthetics I'm not even exaggerating when I say they made the coolest highball can," a fan wrote.

Fans also took to nostalgia and recounted G-Dragon's previous collaboration with a beverage brand. They were also stunned by the rapid sales of the newly launched product. The fans' reactions were something like this:

"need to drink a peaceminusone highball while looking out from a balcony and take a big gulp and say to myself that everything is going to be alright," a fan wrote.

"#Gdragon is too powerful coz what do you mean they crash the server for the sales of peaceminusone highball!??? And there is also a queue?" another fan replied.

"Throwback to the music that GD created for previous peaceminusone redbull drink collab thats hot Excited for GD Peaceminusone highball drink," a user wrote.

All you need to know about G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE Highball

PEACEMINUSONE Highball was teased on the brand's official social media on April 28, with teasers of an astronaut flying into space with a can of the beverage in hand.

The beverage was put on sale on CU, and it sold out within seconds. The launch of the PEACEMINUSONE Highball drink marks the rapper's first-ever foray into the alcoholic beverage business. The logo on the can is reportedly designed by G-Dragon himself.

Additionally, the beverage is a wine-based Saint-Lemon Highball with a 4.5% alcohol content. The cans also contain a slice of raw lemon shaped like a daisy flower, the symbol of PEACEMINUSONE.

The beverages were manufactured in limited quantities. Only 880,000 cans were produced, symbolizing the rapper's favorite number, ' 8.' They will be available in the CU convenience stores starting on April 30.

PEACEMINUSONE is an artist-based streetwear brand by G-dragon, launched in 2016. Since then, the rapper has collaborated with several brands, including Nike and Red Bull, to bring a new wave of creativity within the art and culture spheres.

