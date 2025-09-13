Did Demi Lovato admit she was “so stoned” while singing to a ghost in viral clip?

In the Peacock show Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a clip featuring the singer singing to a ghost went viral. The series, which dropped on Peacock in September 2021, featured four episodes of her trying &quot;to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.&quot; Four years later, Lovato clarified what happened in the viral &quot;singing to a ghost&quot; scene.On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Demi Lovato admitted on the Just Tish Podcast that the video in which she serenaded a ghost was a &quot;real&quot; one and that she wasn't sober at the time.&quot;I was so stoned. I am very spiritual, and I do believe in the paranormal and things like that. I will not deny that at all. The whole show is about me going and finding aliens and ghosts and doing fun stuff. But, it was a time of my life where I just happened to be smoking a lot of w**d, and that moment came and I was very stoned,&quot; she said.Demi Lovato at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 (Image via Getty)Talking about the viral clip on the podcast, the Camp Rock star said she couldn't remember whose idea it was for her to serenade the ghost with one of her hit songs, Skyscraper. She also admitted that she hasn’t gone back to watch the clip because she thinks she would &quot;cringe out of [her] soul.&quot; However, she said that what she did was a &quot;funny moment&quot; now that she can laugh at it.Demi Lovato is set to release her next album, with two new singles already outIn 2022, Demi Lovato hosted a funeral ceremony for her mainstream &quot;pop&quot; sound. That same year, she released her eighth album, Holy Fvck, marking a stark shift in her sound with singles like Substance and Skin of My Teeth. Around three years later, the singer resurrected her pop influences for her ninth album. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRolling Stone reported in July 2025 that Lovato had been hard at work releasing new music, an album of dance-pop tracks that will mark her return to the mainstream. Soon afterward, Demi Lovato released her first single for this new era, Fast, which debuted on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart at No.8.On September 12, she released the follow-up to Fast, another dance-pop track titled Here All Night. Alongside the song’s release, Lovato dropped the music video, which featured her letting loose in her apartment. Talking about the new single, per Universal Music, she said that Here All Night is a &quot;breakup song&quot; she wrote while stepping into someone else's story.While not much is known about Lovato's upcoming album, her executive producer Zhone shared a teaser of what the project will be like. He told Rolling Stone in July:&quot;This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout.&quot;Her latest singles, Fast and Here All Night, are now available on various music streaming platforms.