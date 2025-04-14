Did Kanye West say "My ex is still crazy"? Viral tweet debunked 

On Sunday, April 13, an X account user - who goes by @kanyewestCA - posted a tweet talking about Kanye West's ex, which is widely presumed to be reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet suggested that Kanye West called his ex "crazy" and that she wouldn't leave him alone. It went on to read that Ye was done with the "drama" and wanted "peace" now.

The tweet, which has received more than 137K views and 1.3K likes (at the time of writing this article) has since gone viral as many assume it was written by Kanye himself.

However, since it has not been posted by West's official X account (@kanyewest) but by a parody account on the platform, we can confirm that the 99 Problems rapper didn't say the things mentioned in the tweet.

Ad

The viral tweet was instantly believed to have been written by Kanye West in light of the recent string of tweets the Gold Digger rapper has uploaded on the social media handle.

Taylor Swift has filed a cease and desist order against Kanye West

Expand Tweet

Ad

The viral tweet comes days after Kanye West made a remark aimed at Taylor Swift on X. On Wednesday, April 10, Ye talked about an example of racism in a tweet, writing:

"Justin Bieber and Hary Styles f**ked Taylor Swift from both sides and didn't call me."

In a subsequent tweet, West claimed that his tweet was "one thousand percent true," then writing:

"IM MAD I HAVENT F**KED TAYLOR SWIFT... YET"

Ad

In response to Kanye West's s*xual tweets about Swift, the Love Story singer has filed a cease and desist order against him. Per MSN, the notice is a final warning before Taylor takes legal action against Ye.

A source close to the Blank Space singer told the media outlet:

"This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false; they are defamatory. This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] s"xually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and her career."

Ad

Taylor is also supported by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in her stance against Kane West. The NFL star is outraged by Kanye's comments and wants to confront him physically "man to man," MSN reports.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles, who was one of three stars mentioned in Ye's derogatory Taylor Swift tweet last week, has also addressed it. A source close to the Grammy-winning singer told MSN:

"He finds Ye's words so disrespectful. To bring Harry into this was uncalled for. This never happened, and Harry will lend his support however needed."

Ad

Swift isn't the only celebrity Kanye West has dragged into his X rant recently. Last month, Ye targeted couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé in his tweet, calling their kids "retarded" and suggesting that they should've considered artificial insemination before having them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Kanye apologized to the couple later, they haven't made any public statement about the matter. Meanwhile, netizens have since speculated that Ye might face legal action from them in the face of his derogatory tweets.

Despite Kanye's recent tweets, his X handle continues to be active.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More