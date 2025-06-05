Diddy's ex-lover recalls the first time he proposed a "taboo" sexual act, claims it opened a "Pandora's box in the relationship"

In Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, another key witness took the stand on Thursday, June 5. Diddy's ex-lover, who started dating the rapper in 2020, is testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" to protect her identity.

In her testimony, Jane, a single mother, told the jury that she was in an open relationship with the rapper from 2021 to 2024. She said that she called Combs by different names like "Sean," "baby," "Ernie," and "snookums."

As per ABC News, after providing more details on how their relationship proceeded, Jane said one night in May 2021, while they were at a hotel in Miami, Combs asked if she wanted to include another man during sex. She said that she agreed to it, following which the rapper invited an escort named Don into their hotel.

According to CNN, Jane said that she felt "exhilarated" that night, thinking that it was only a one-night thing and that she was "playing into the fantasy."

"I felt excited, I was happy, it was taboo, it was fun, I had a good time with my partner," she said.

As per the outlet, Jane further added how that incident changed her relationship with Diddy.

"I truly felt that that night just opened like a Pandora's box in the relationship. It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward," she shared.

ABC News reported that Jane further claimed that this opened "a door [she] was unable to shut for the remainder of the relationship," emphasizing that she only wanted to have sex with Combs and not other men.

Other claims made by Diddy's ex-lover in her testimony

As per CNN, in her testimony, Jane said that she first met Diddy on a girls' trip to Miami, which was planned by Combs, as he was then involved with one of Jane's friends at that time. She revealed that they later exchanged numbers at a yacht party in 2020.

The outlet reported that later, after her friend got engaged, Jane thought about a possible romance with Combs and described their first date as "amazing." She also told the court that they went on a trip to Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas for 15 days with an entourage. She also said that Diddy gave her the drug ecstasy on the trip, and they did it 10 times.

As mentioned above, she claimed that Combs included other men in their sex life after they started this practice in May 2021. Jane said that she did not like it and had asked Combs to stop it many times. However, she claimed that she kept doing it to make Diddy happy.

"I feared losing him, I just wanted to be everything that he wanted," Jane testified, according to CNN.

She added how uncomfortable she was with this particular aspect of their relationship.

"Whenever the topic came up it would start out really uncomfortable. I could just feel that the tension was building and I would just kind of push down what I was going to say," Jane said.

As per NBC News, Jane also told the jury that Combs was paying her rent, and she had to find another place to live if Combs broke up with her, so she continued engaging in sex with other men for the rapper's enjoyment.

"I felt an obligation because I knew he was paying my rent," she testified.

According to ABC News, Jane further said Combs used to give her money at times, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, even $20,000 one time. She added that the relationship adversely impacted her own income, which she earned from social media, as per CNN.

"My presence on social media really declined after I prioritized this relationship," she said.

As per ABC News, Jane also described the typical "hotel nights" with Diddy. She said that these "hotel nights" typically involved other men, and that Combs preferred to watch from the corner. She also said that these nights could last more than 24 hours, up to 30 hours. Jane also mentioned the excessive use of baby oil during these nights, as per The Washington Post.

Jane will continue her testimony on Friday, and the prosecution attorney, Maurene Comey, said that she will most likely complete Jane's direct examination on Monday.

