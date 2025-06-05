What are the charges Bryana Bongolan pressed on Diddy? Cassie's friend says she wants "justice" when asked about her multi-million damages claim

On June 5, 2025, Day 17 of the ongoing federal sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a close friend of Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs' former partner, took the stand for her second day of testimony. In her court statements, she addressed her motivations for filing a separate multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Combs and claimed that she wanted "justice."

As per a November 29, 2024, article by Rolling Stone, Bongolan had filed a $10 million lawsuit against Diddy, where she accused him of sexual battery, emotional distress, and false imprisonment. In her suit, she claimed that the rapper had assaulted her in September 2016 by dangling her over a 17-story balcony. At the time of the incident, Bongolan said she was with her then-girlfriend in Ventura's Los Angeles apartment.

On June 4, 2025, Bongolan testified, recounting the incident described in her lawsuit. She claimed that during a violent outburst, Diddy had burst into the apartment before lifting her and dangling her off the 17th-floor balcony of Ventura's apartment. She said that he then threw her onto the balcony furniture, which left her injured.

On June 5, 2025, Bongolan faced cross-examination from Combs' defense attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, who asked her several pointed questions about her lawsuit and her testimony from the previous day.

As per ABC News, Westmoreland sought to undermine Bongolan's credibility about the assault. The attorney pressed Bongolan on whether her lawsuit was a means to financial gain, suggesting it was an "opportunity to become a millionaire." However, Bongolan firmly denied the implications.

"I can't agree with that… I care about justice," Bongolan stated, as per CNN.

What else did Bryana Bongolan say about Cassie and Diddy during her cross-examination?

Cassie and Diddy at the Los Angeles Premiere of Can't Stop Won't Stop (Image via Getty)

On June 5, 2025, Cassie Ventura’s friend Bryana Bongolan took the stand for a second time in Diddy's ongoing trial and faced grueling cross-examination from attorneys representing the rapper.

As per ABC News, the defense, led by attorney Nicole Westmoreland, first questioned Bongolan's allegations and pressed her for surety about her long-time friend, Ventura, being the witness to the moment Diddy dangled her over a balcony. Bongolan stated that she heard Cassie's voice but couldn't speak for her.

The Washington Post reported that the defense also scrutinized Bongolan's continued friendship with Ventura and her proximity to Combs in the period following the alleged 2016 incident. Westmoreland revealed text messages exchanged between Bongolan and Ventura in the weeks after the alleged assault.

As per the outlet, among them was a message in which Bongolan offered to get Combs a hoodie. When asked why she made such an offer, Bongolan explained she was trying to maintain peace in a difficult environment.

"We were trying to be cool," she said.

The outlet reported that the defense also pointed out additional messages, including one dated October 9, 2016, in which Bongolan agreed to spend the night at Ventura's apartment. The visit took place just two weeks after the incident occurred, suggesting a continued relationship between all parties involved.

"Isn't it true that you continued to hang out with Mr. Combs and you continued to spend the night at Ms. Ventura's house because Mr. Combs did not cause you those injuries?" the defense attorney questioned.

However, Bongolan pushed back.

"Part of that statement is correct and part of that statement I can't agree with," she said.

As per CNN, the defense also sought to discredit the timeline of the alleged assault. During the trial, Westmoreland introduced tour records from the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, stating that Combs was performing in Newark, New Jersey, on September 25, 2016, and attended an event in New York City with Ventura the following day.

As per The Washington Post, further challenging the timeline, Westmoreland presented hotel records from the Trump International Hotel in New York City under the name "Frank Black," which was an alias used by Combs. The records confirmed a check-in on September 24 and a check-out on September 29, with dining receipts on September 25 and 26, as per CNN.

With this, Westmoreland tried to prove a discrepancy in the alleged date of assault (September 26, 2016) that Bongolan had mentioned in the lawsuit.

"Can you agree that one person can't be in two places at the same time?" Westmoreland asked, as reported by The Washington Post.

Bongolan acknowledged the discrepancy in the timeline, as per the outlet.

"In, like theory, yeah. It's hard to answer that one," Bongolan said.

According to CNN, the questioning also touched on Ventura's lawsuit against Diddy, filed in November 2023. Bongolan testified that she and Ventura had only one conversation prior to the filing, during which Ventura asked if she could include Bongolan's name in connection with the balcony incident. Bongolan said she was unaware of what specific details would be featured in the complaint.

After the lawsuit became public, Bongolan told Ventura that certain parts of the account were inaccurate. She testified that during that exchange, she told Ventura "exactly what happened" to her, the outlet reported.

Combs' legal team denied Bongolan's allegations filed in her lawsuit. Apart from its mention in Diddy's ongoing trial, there has been no other update regarding the same.

Diddy is facing several charges, including multiple counts of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial started on May 5, 2025, and is scheduled to last six to eight weeks. He could face life imprisonment if convicted.

