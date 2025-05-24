Diddy seen wrapping his hands around his body to warm himself when AC was on during break in a viral courtroom sketch

On Friday, May 23, a Reuters article shared a series of courtroom sketches from Diddy's ongoing trial. In one particular sketch, which was credited to Jane Rosenberg, Combs had wrapped his arms around himself, seemingly in an attempt to warm himself up because the AC was on during a break.

Ad

The sketch was shared on X by DJ Akademiks on May 23.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The courtroom sketch comes after Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial was adjourned for the rest of the week on Thursday, May 22, scheduled to resume on Tuesday. Per NBC News, the break (on Friday and Monday) has been attributed to the federal observance on Memorial Day.

US Assistant Attorney Maurene Comey also told the court that on Tuesday, Capricorn Clark - Diddy's former assistant - would be taking the stand, alongside unnamed members of the LAPD and the LA Fire Department.

Ad

Rapper Kid Cudi was the key witness on the ninth day of Diddy's trial

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the ninth day of Diddy's trial (Thursday, May 22), the witnesses brought forth by the prosecution included Mylah Morales, a celebrity makeup artist, Frederick Zemmuour, a hotel manager, and Scott Mescudi, who is better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi.

According to CNN, Kid Cudi proved to be a key witness in Thursday's session, delivering the most dramatic testimony of the day. Mescudi and Cassie Ventura dated briefly in 2011.

On the witness stand, Cudi recounted a December 2011 incident, where a distraught Cassie called him early morning to tell him that Combs had "found out" about them. Ventura also told him that she had given the Bad Boy Records owner Cudi's home address, and "didn't know what he would do".

Ad

For the fear of Ventura's safety, Mescudi took her to LA's Sunset Marquis Hotel. After having checked it, the rapper received a call from Combs' employee, who told him Diddy was at his house with an associate.

As Mescudi rushed back home, he called the Last Night rapper on the way, asking him, "Motherf**ker, are you in my house?"

"I am here waiting for you," Combs told him in a calm voice.

Ad

However, upon reaching home, Cudi couldn't find Sean Combs anywhere, but noticed his security cameras had been moved. Inside, Mescudi also found some Christmas gifts unwrapped, and his dog locked in the bathroom.

He called the police immediately afterwards, filing a report about a break-in.

Kid Cudi testified to spending the Christmas holidays with Cassie and her family in Connecticut that year, but they parted ways by New Year's Eve.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following their break-up, in January 2012, Mescudi's Porsche was mysteriously set on fire, with a Molotov cocktail thrown inside as it stood in the rapper's driveway.

Cudi testified to suspecting that Combs was behind the fire, which was in line with Cassie Ventura's testimony, who claimed Diddy had threatened her about wanting to set the rapper's car on fire.

Ventura also testified that Combs had assured her that he wasn't involved in the incident and was away from the country when it happened.

Ad

Diddy, who has denied all allegations placed against him so far, could face life imprisonment if convicted of the charges of sex trafficking in the ongoing trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More