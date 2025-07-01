Diddy trial: Jury demands Cassie's testimony transcripts featuring InterContinental drama, freak-offs & more as deliberations begin

After a lengthy and intense seven-week trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, jury deliberations began on Monday, June 30. Combs is accused of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Ad

On the second day of deliberations, the jury sent a note in the morning to Judge Arun Subramanian demanding testimony transcripts from two witnesses. This includes Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and sex worker Daniel Phillip, who allegedly participated in the infamous "freak-offs" with the ex-couple, per CNN's live coverage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The transcripts included Cassie's testimony about the 2016 InterContinental hotel incident. It was captured on CCTV footage showing Diddy physically abusing her as she tried to leave the hotel.

The jury also requested the transcript of the R&B singer's testimony, in which she recalled arguing with the rapper at the Cannes Film Festival. According to the New York Times, during the testimony, Cassie alleged that he played videos of freak-offs involving her during their flight home, which she thought he deleted.

Ad

The rapper allegedly told Cassie that he was going to "embarrass" her and "release" those videos.

"He was going to embarrass me and release them," Cassie testified.

Additionally, the jurors asked for transcripts of Ventura's "freak-offs" with Daniel Phillips. Philips testified that he got paid thousands of dollars for getting intimate with Ventura during the infamous events between 2012 and 2014.

The jurors also asked for transcripts of Daniel's testimony regarding a "freak-off" at the Essex Hotel in New York. According to ABC13Houston, Philips claimed that he saw Cassie "slumped over" a couch.

Ad

Also read: Male escort says NOT Diddy but Cassie Ventura asked him to urinate on her, contradicting prosecutors' claims

Former InterContinental hotel guard testifies that Diddy attempted to bribe him

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his testimony in Diddy's trial on May 12, 2025, former InterContinental hotel security guard Israel Florez recalled being called to help "a woman in distress." It was on the day the rapper physically assaulted Cassie Ventura as she attempted to leave the now-closed InterContinental hotel, per E! News.

The assault video captured on hotel CCTV and later released by CNN showed Combs dragging and repeatedly kicking Cassie.

According to ABC News, Florez, who now serves as a Los Angeles Police Department officer, testified that after he reached the sixth floor from the elevator, he spotted a "male and female in the elevator lobby," recalling that Diddy gave him a "devilish stare."

Ad

"The best way I can describe it is like a devilish stare. He was just looking at me. I seen Mr. Combs in a towel and some colored socks."

Israel Florez, who now serves as a Los Angeles Police Department officer, alleged that upon arrival, he saw Cassie "scared" in the corner.

"She was scared. She was in the corner, hood on, covered up. I couldn't see her face, she was pretty much in the corner. On the floor was a destroyed flower vase," Florez states.

Ad

He added that Ventura repeatedly said she wanted to get her "phone, her bag," and wanted to leave, while the rapper told her:

"You're not going to leave."

The former security guard then followed the ex-couple to their hotel room and stood in the doorway where he spotted a "male, black wearing dark clothing sitting at the corner of the bed."

He further alleged that as he started to leave, Combs called him and "bribed" him with a "sack of money."

Ad

"He was pretty much holding a sack of money and he said, 'here take care of this for me, don't tell anyone.'"

Sean "Diddy" Combs has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More