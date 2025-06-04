On Tuesday, June 3, DJ Akademiks shared a reaction video on the lawsuit filed by Desiree Perez's daughter on his X handle. Perez is the CEO of Jay-Z's record label, Roc Nation. Hours after the 20-minute-long video was shared, it was "copyright striked" by the platform, with this message displaying in its place:

"This media has been disabled in response to a report by copyright owner."

In the removed clip, Akademiks called out Roc Nation for bullying and harassing young creators intentionally. Then, bringing up the subject of Desiree Perez's lawsuit, the podcaster said:

"Ya'll keep thinking the enemy has a Caucasian face but I'm telling you they have empowered somebody that has a Black face that owns the company... I want no smoke with Roc Nation, I've told y'all this before. And if y'all ask me, I will defend Jay-Z and Desiree, yes, call me p***y because I don't want no beef."

Elsewhere in the video, DJ Akademiks also hinted at Roc Nation using "heavy handed" and "illegal tactics" to silence any criticism against them, including even their employees.

He added that it is for this reason that all big podcast channels - including The Breakfast Club and Joe Budden's show - have avoided addressing the lawsuit.

Desiree Perez was sued by her daughter in a detainment lawsuit

Akademiks' tweet comes in the wake of the detainment lawsuit Demoree Hadley recently filed against her mother, Desiree Perez, in Miami-Dade County.

Per MSN, Hadley accuses Perez of using her influence (as the co-founder and CEO of Roc Nation) to commit her to a psychiatric facility in South Florida.

Hadley's lawsuit also claims that Desiree Perez employed the help of the Baker Act and the Marchman Act to detain her without any justification.

Other accusations mentioned in it include civil conspiracy, harassment, and imprisonment.

According to Hilton Napolean - the attorney representing Demoree in the suit - the conflict between Perez and Hadley was a result of a family dispute that took place in Dania Beach earlier this year. Napoleon further added:

"I haven't seen anything in my entire 20 years of practicing law that it is so clear that someone did something wrong... The (Miami-Dade) State Attorney's Office wrote an eleven-page scathing closeout memoranda, which basically said that her mother made false allegations to the police."

Demoree claims to have spent two weeks in multiple mental health institutions and has submitted body cam footage of being urged to get inside a pickup truck by a mobile crisis unit, HotNewHipHop reports.

Following her pickup, a doctor mentally evaluated Hadley and added that he allegedly heard about her attempt to overdose from her family, including her mother and aunt.

According to Demoree, Perez's intent behind sending her to a psychiatric facility was to separate her from her husband, Javon, and falsely accuse him of domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Perez has denied the allegations in court. Before Hadley's lawsuit against her, Perez had filed a separate lawsuit against Javon, accusing him of abusing her daughter.

She claimed to have evidence of his abuse for years, which the couple called out as untrue.

