“Do your ears a favor and listen to Swedish pop royalty”: Kim Petras raves about Zara Larsson’s ‘Midnight Sun’

Swedish singer Zara Larsson and her latest album, Midnight Sun, received praise from German singer-songwriter Kim Petras. The album dropped last week on September 26, 2025, marking Larsson's fifth studio album, and Petras couldn't stop raving about the entire project and the song that she thinks she will be vibing to for a long time.In an Instagram Story on Monday, September 29, Kim Petras shared what she thought of Zara Larsson's Midnight Sun. In a message praising her friend and fellow musician, set against one of Larsson's new tracks, Hot &amp; Sexy, she referred to the repeating line on Hot &amp; Sexy, 'PUSSPUSS97 on the number plate,' and encouraged others to listen to the album, saying:&quot;I will be yelling 'puss puss 97 on the number plate' for the next few years...everyone do your ears a favor and listen to Swedish pop royalty.&quot;Kim Petras' Instagram Story (Image via @kimpetras/Instagram)Kim Petras said that she gave Midnight Sun &quot;a few listens front to back,&quot; and it's now one of her favorite pop albums. She also shared props to her friend Margo XS, who is one of the producers who worked with Larsson on the new album.Zara Larsson's new album, Midnight Sun, debuts with 3.8 million streams on SpotifyZara Larsson dropped her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun, on September 26, 2025, and after a full day, it became her second-biggest launch in Spotify history. After a full day of release, Midnight Sun racked up 3,872,952 streams on Spotify, securing the latest project as her second-best album on the platform following her 2017 blockbuster, So Good, which reportedly gained over 9.45 million streams.Per Spotify chart data, as shared by Zara Larrson Charts on X, Midnight Sun racked 2.7 million streams on Spotify on its second day and another 2.3 million streams on its third day, September 28. Also, her Spotify profile shows that her new album's title track, Midnight Sun, has racked up more than 36 million streams at the time of writing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides Spotify charts, Zara Larsson's Midnight Sun album is also dominating the Apple Music charts in various countries. It reached No.1 in Sweden and Brazil, and is on the Top 5 in seven other countries as of September 29, 2025, per Kworb.net. Talking about her new album in the press release from Sony Music announcing the album's release on September 26, she said:&quot;Throughout Midnight Sun, I get to just capture that total Scandinavian vibe, which is something that I have grown up with—it's a huge part of me, my happiest memories and my saddest ones, too. A part of my soul is a Swedish summer night. This record encompasses that.&quot;To celebrate the release of her new album, Larsson will be kicking off the European leg of her Midnight Sun Tour, starting with a concert in Munich on October 28. She has 16 other scheduled shows until November 28, 2025, in Stockholm. After that, she will be touring the US, although it won't start until the end of February 2026.Zara Larsson's new album, Midnight Sun, is now available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.