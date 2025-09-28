  • home icon
“these two just won gold medals”: Fans react as Zara Larsson and Tate McRae vibe to Zara’s new album ‘Midnight Sun’ in new clips

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Sep 28, 2025 23:28 GMT
Kygo Performs At Rogers Arena - Source: Getty
Zara Larsson at the Rogers Arena (Image via Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Zara Larsson released her new album Midnight Sun on Friday, September 26, 2025, and to celebrate, she and Tate McRae danced to a couple of songs from the album. In a TikTok video Larsson shared on Sunday, September 28, she can be seen with McRae and dancer Findlay McConnell dancing to Hot & Sexy, the seventh track of the 10-track album.

Meanwhile, Tate McRae shared another version of the three of them vibing to another one of Zara Larsson's new songs, the title track Midnight Sun, on her TikTok.

Fans of both singers shared appreciation for their link-up, with one X user saying that if vibing were an Olympic sport, both musicians would win gold medals.

Other fans also shared how they love the interaction between Tate McRae and Zara Larsson, with one commenter sharing a sparkling pink heart emoji for the pop girls supporting each other. Meanwhile, another fan got inspiration from the interaction and asked the two singers to consider doing a collaboration.

Other commenters, on the other hand, were skeptical of the two's closeness. Some of them said that the TikTok video was all a scheme to promote Larsson's new album, although one commenter did call it a "good PR."

Zara Larsson celebrates her new album while opening for Tate McRae's US Tour

Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson's latest album, Midnight Sun, is finally out as of September 26, 2025, months after releasing the album's title track in June earlier this year. It's her fifth album with high-energy tracks like Midnight Sun, Blue Moon, Euro Summer, and Hot & Sexy.

Zara Larsson at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

To celebrate her new album's release, the singer had some cake and blew out some candles, as she shared on her Instagram on release day. She also shared a picture of a Spotify billboard marking the release of Midnight Sun on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 28. Her TikTok videos with Tate McRae, which were shared on each of their accounts, were another celebration for the singer.

That said, their two pop singers' link-up isn't random, as Zara Larsson has been opening for Tate McRae as the latter tours the US for her Miss Possessive Tour. Larsson has been McRae's special guest on the tour for the North American leg of the tour from August to September, with the final show, a back-to-back concert, in Los Angeles on September 26 and 27.

But while the Swedish singer isn't going with McRae on tour anymore, she's also celebrating her new album's release with her headlining tour in Europe throughout October and November. Larsson will kick off the European leg of her Midnight Sun Tour on October 28 in Munich, Germany, with plans to visit more countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, the UK, Latvia, and more, until November 28.

She also has a tour schedule lined up for 2026, which she unveiled on her Instagram on September 2. Next year, starting on February 28, she's coming back to the US for the Midnight Sun Tour and has already scheduled 30 shows, kicking off in Portland. Amelia Moore will be joining her on tour.

Zara Larsson's Midnight Sun album is out now on music streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify.

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

