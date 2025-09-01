Fans of Zara Larsson have reacted after the songstress recently posted a &quot;spooky remix&quot; of Midnight Sun. The snippet was in response to a fan who implored her to create the same.Released via Sommer House and Epic Records, Midnight Sun is the second single from Larsson's upcoming fifth studio album of the same name. The song was released on June 13, 2025, and was written by Larsson, Helena Gao, and Uzoechi Emenike.On August 31, the 27-year-old took to TikTok to react to fans' comments. Among them, one comment read:&quot;Girl make a spooky remix of Midnight Sun!&quot;In response, Larsson started singing the song and ended with the quintessential &quot;woooo&quot; that is typically used to signify horror elements. The comical response has drawn several reactions from fans across social media. jonah @arianasdealerLINK@PopCrave nicki cant do thisMeeracle @Ogbuehi_MLINK@PopCrave Zara Larsson was smooth with her replyILTAF @ALTAFAHUSSAINS1LINK@PopCrave &quot;Haunting vocals incoming, can’t wait.&quot;DG @dylanggcraveLINK@PopCrave the vocals are vocaling oh motherOne user called it the Halloween anthem.ILTAF @ALTAFAHUSSAINS1LINK@PopCrave &quot;Halloween anthem loading, let’s go.&quot;Jaycob 💯 @_JaycobbLINK@PopCrave Is she infected with some disease or something. Why is she behaving that wayDamon Strong @DamonStrongLINK@PopCrave She couldn't auto tune that, could she? What a wretched voice.Eva 🦋 @evamelonsxxLINK@PopCrave hope she drops it, would slap so hard for halloween vibesThe official music video for Midnight Sun has almost reached 4 million views on YouTube. Zara Larsson's upcoming studio album of the same name is slated to be released on September 26.Zara Larsson claims Midnight Sun gets to capture the &quot;total Scandinavian vibe&quot;Zara Larsson at Capital Summertime Ball 2025 - Arrivals - Source: GettyZara Larsson opened up about the vibe and the lyrics of Midnight Sun after the song was released in June. In a statement, shared by Rolling Stone on June 13, 2025, the songstress claimed that her inspiration for the song came from the long Swedish nights where &quot;the sun never goes down.&quot;“I wanted the whole album to feel like it’s a summer night and it never ends. And it doesn’t matter if it’s December: the summer night will be there for you. It’s waiting for you, it will come back for you, and you will come back for it,&quot; she continued.Speaking of the parent album, which will come out this month, she said:“Throughout Midnight Sun, I get to just capture that total Scandinavian vibe, which is something that I have grown up with - it’s a huge part of me, my happiest memories and my saddest ones, too. A part of my soul is a Swedish summer night. This record encompasses that, how life is so beautiful it makes you cry.”Finally, Zara Larsson claimed that the album was a &quot;really, really&quot; accurate representation of her own self. Larsson will promote her upcoming album with the Midnight Sun tour, which will commence on October 28, 2025. The full schedule for the tour is listed below:October 28, 2025 – MUNICH, Zenith (Germany)October 30, 2025 – VIENNA, Gasometer (Austria)October 31, 2025 – BERLIN, Tempodrom (Germany)November 02, 2025 – ANTWERP, Lotto Arena (Belgium)November 03, 2025 – PARIS, Salle Pleyel (France)November 05, 2025 – LONDON, OVO Arena Wembley (UK)November 07, 2025 – DUBLIN, 3Arena (Ireland)November 09, 2025 – MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse (UK)November 11, 2025 – DÜSSELDORF, Mitsubishi Electric Halle (Germany)November 12, 2025 – AMSTERDAM, Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)November 16, 2025 – RIGA, Xiaomi Arena (Latvia)November 18, 2025 – COPENHAGEN, Royal Arena (Denmark)November 19, 2025 – MALMÖ, Arena (Sweden)November 21, 2025 – OSLO, Unity Arena (Norway)November 22, 2025 – GOTHENBURG, Scandinavium (Sweden)November 26, 2025 – HELSINKI, Icehall (Finland)November 28, 2025 – STOCKHOLM, Avicii Arena (Sweden)At present, the songstress is supporting Tate McRae in her Miss Possessive Tour. The tour kicked off on August 4 and is scheduled to wrap up on September 27 in Los Angeles.