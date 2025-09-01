  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Nicki can't do this": Internet quips after Zara Larsson shares snippet of "spooky remix" of Midnight Sun following fan request

"Nicki can't do this": Internet quips after Zara Larsson shares snippet of "spooky remix" of Midnight Sun following fan request

By Rajarsi Chakraborty
Published Sep 01, 2025 02:29 GMT
Winners Board - Bambi Awards 2023 In Munich - Source: Getty
Winners Board - Bambi Awards 2023 In Munich - Source: Getty

Fans of Zara Larsson have reacted after the songstress recently posted a "spooky remix" of Midnight Sun. The snippet was in response to a fan who implored her to create the same.

Ad

Released via Sommer House and Epic Records, Midnight Sun is the second single from Larsson's upcoming fifth studio album of the same name. The song was released on June 13, 2025, and was written by Larsson, Helena Gao, and Uzoechi Emenike.

On August 31, the 27-year-old took to TikTok to react to fans' comments. Among them, one comment read:

"Girl make a spooky remix of Midnight Sun!"

In response, Larsson started singing the song and ended with the quintessential "woooo" that is typically used to signify horror elements.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The comical response has drawn several reactions from fans across social media.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

One user called it the Halloween anthem.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The official music video for Midnight Sun has almost reached 4 million views on YouTube. Zara Larsson's upcoming studio album of the same name is slated to be released on September 26.

Zara Larsson claims Midnight Sun gets to capture the "total Scandinavian vibe"

Zara Larsson at Capital Summertime Ball 2025 - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Zara Larsson at Capital Summertime Ball 2025 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Zara Larsson opened up about the vibe and the lyrics of Midnight Sun after the song was released in June. In a statement, shared by Rolling Stone on June 13, 2025, the songstress claimed that her inspiration for the song came from the long Swedish nights where "the sun never goes down."

Ad
“I wanted the whole album to feel like it’s a summer night and it never ends. And it doesn’t matter if it’s December: the summer night will be there for you. It’s waiting for you, it will come back for you, and you will come back for it," she continued.
Ad

Speaking of the parent album, which will come out this month, she said:

“Throughout Midnight Sun, I get to just capture that total Scandinavian vibe, which is something that I have grown up with - it’s a huge part of me, my happiest memories and my saddest ones, too. A part of my soul is a Swedish summer night. This record encompasses that, how life is so beautiful it makes you cry.”
Ad

Finally, Zara Larsson claimed that the album was a "really, really" accurate representation of her own self. Larsson will promote her upcoming album with the Midnight Sun tour, which will commence on October 28, 2025. The full schedule for the tour is listed below:

  • October 28, 2025 – MUNICH, Zenith (Germany)
  • October 30, 2025 – VIENNA, Gasometer (Austria)
  • October 31, 2025 – BERLIN, Tempodrom (Germany)
  • November 02, 2025 – ANTWERP, Lotto Arena (Belgium)
  • November 03, 2025 – PARIS, Salle Pleyel (France)
  • November 05, 2025 – LONDON, OVO Arena Wembley (UK)
  • November 07, 2025 – DUBLIN, 3Arena (Ireland)
  • November 09, 2025 – MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse (UK)
  • November 11, 2025 – DÜSSELDORF, Mitsubishi Electric Halle (Germany)
  • November 12, 2025 – AMSTERDAM, Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)
  • November 16, 2025 – RIGA, Xiaomi Arena (Latvia)
  • November 18, 2025 – COPENHAGEN, Royal Arena (Denmark)
  • November 19, 2025 – MALMÖ, Arena (Sweden)
  • November 21, 2025 – OSLO, Unity Arena (Norway)
  • November 22, 2025 – GOTHENBURG, Scandinavium (Sweden)
  • November 26, 2025 – HELSINKI, Icehall (Finland)
  • November 28, 2025 – STOCKHOLM, Avicii Arena (Sweden)
Ad

At present, the songstress is supporting Tate McRae in her Miss Possessive Tour. The tour kicked off on August 4 and is scheduled to wrap up on September 27 in Los Angeles.

About the author
Rajarsi Chakraborty

Rajarsi Chakraborty

Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.

A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.

Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.

Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications