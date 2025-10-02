Drake clarifies that Vybz Kartel’s Toronto shows are not part of OVO fest but his own tour, teases his guest performance

Drake recently took to social media to clarify that Vybz Kartel's upcoming Toronto shows were part of his own tour and not part of OVO Fest. This came after the Canadian rapper recently teased Kartel's &quot;first time ever&quot; in Toronto, adding that he will be performing on October 26 and 27, 2025, as part of the &quot;CHAMPAGNE BDAY CELEBRATIONS.&quot; The dates coincide with Drake's birthday week, and the Scorpio rapper will celebrate his 39th birthday on October 24, 2025.According to Hybe Beast, fans believed that Vybz Kartel's Toronto shows were part of Drake's annual OVO Fest, which first originated in 2010. Drake has yet to hold an OVO Fest since 2022. However, he confirmed that he was bringing back the music festival this year when he appeared for a surprise performance during Central Cee's Toronto show in May 2025, per Rap-Up.This announcement, coupled with Drake's recent post about Vybz Kartel's upcoming Toronto shows, led fans to speculate about the latter's involvement in OVO Fest. However, on October 1, 2025, Drake took to his Instagram Story to clarify the situation. Furthermore, he teased his guest performance on Kartel's shows, writing:&quot;Kartel coming to Toronto isn't OVO Fest it's his tour and a moment I am so proud to be a part of and enjoy with the city. Champagne Bday Celebration with the Wolr Boss and The Boy. Of course I might have to step and buss some shell pon stage. 3rd show just added.&quot;Vybz Kartel recently wrapped up the UK leg of &quot;The Worl' Boss Tour,&quot; with the final show at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham on September 19, 2025.Vybz Kartel joined Drake at Wireless Festival 2025Vybz Kartel was one of the many guests who joined Drake on his three-day stint at Wireless Festival in London in July 2025. This marked Kartel's first performance in London in two decades after the rapper served a 13-year sentence for the murder of Clive Williams. He was released after his conviction was overturned in March 2024.🇯🇲 TMC Music Connoisseur @MusicConnoisseuLINKDancehall artist Vybz Kartel’s conviction has been SQUASHED by the British Courts (Privy Council judges) due to an unfair trial. The case will now go back to Jamaica’s Court of Appeal, which will determine whether a retrial should be held or to be let g. The court will be under huge pressure to let the artist go after the decision. #VybzKartel could be free this summer 🇯🇲According to Billboard, Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Azim Palmer, joined Drake on the third night of Wireless Festival and performed for over 90 minutes. While introducing the Jamaican dancehall artist, Drake said:“Today, I really wanted to pay my respect to the performers. Bringing the Worl’ Boss home to London after 20 years, making sure that he got time to headline his set. Bringing out Big 7, Burna Boy and making sure he got his time to rock with y’all.&quot;Vybz Kartel and Drake at Wireless Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)This is not the only time Drake and Vybz Kartel have shown each other support in recent times. During his cover story with Billboard, published in January 2025, Kartel firmly picked Drake's side in his 2024 rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The dancehall artist said Drake was a &quot;better and bigger artist,&quot; adding:“I’m not a fan of Kendrick. I don’t even listen to Kendrick, so I wouldn’t know. What does he rap? I saw it on the internet, but no disrespect to the dude, I hear him, but I don’t listen to him. Drake is more in tune with Jamaica and the culture. Drake is a better and bigger artist.”Meanwhile, Drake is working on his upcoming album, titled Iceman, which is expected to be released sometime this year. The rapper recently wrapped up his European summer tour with PartyNextDoor titled &quot;$ome $pecial $hows 4 U,&quot; in Hamburg, Germany, on September 23.