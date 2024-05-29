"Drake gets called zesty for doing the same poses"— Internet reacts as Kendrick Lamar's Chanel photoshoot goes viral

On May 28, rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar’s latest photoshoot with the French luxury fashion brand Chanel surfaced online. It garnered enough traction, in what is being deemed as one of his rare public appearances.

He was seen leaning against a chair in a brooding posture, wearing a monochromatic Chanel beanie and a cardigan paired with white denim pants. The entire photoshoot was in black and white.

Since the photoshoot became viral, the internet has had diverse reactions to it. While fans of Kendrick Lamar were admiring the collab, Drake fans joined the conversation to troll K-Dot, amid the ongoing feud between the rapper duo.

Here are some of the comments from X shading K-Dot.

“Drake gets called zesty for doing the same poses,” one person wrote.

“Drake got him crying and thinking,” one person wrote.

“Kendrick thinks he’s him, man Drizzy owns you,” another netizen wrote.

People also lauded Kendrick's photoshoot. Here's how:

“Kendrick making Chanel great again,” another person wrote.

“Bro gained like 10000 aura points for this,” a person wrote.

“Oh my lord he so fine,” another individual wrote.

“Best-dressed, too high profile to access,” a netizen wrote.

“Can’t blame him when you’re rocking CHANEL, you gotta strike a pose,” an individual wrote.

Kendrick Lamar humors with his former associate about his Chanel photoshoot

Apart from Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans weighing in on the former’s latest Chanel photoshoot, K-Dot’s former associate Punch also reportedly chimed in on the same. Punch was Lamar's executive producer at independent record label TDE.

Punch wrote in Kendrick Lamar’s DM, asking him, “What you doing dawg?” with a laughing emoji. In response, the Pulitzer winner quipped back by writing:

“I think I’m cute on there man. Couldn’t resist.”

A tweet sharing Punch and Kendrick's latest interaction (Image via X/ @Kurrco)

When Punch doubled down on the humor asking K-Dot about his contemplative pose, “What you doing with these dreamy eyes n*gga?” Kendrick Lamar kept up with the joke saying, “I’m crying dawg.”

The DM ended with the former TDE executive urging Kendrick to let him “post” their conversation online for his fans to look at. While the Not Like Us rapper’s reply is missing on the screenshot, it seems he agreed to the proposal.

Ever since the Pulitzer winner’s conversation with Punch emerged, it too earned severe traction online. Many pointed out that it was the first they heard from Kendrick amid his ongoing beef with Drake, where the two have been exchanging diss tracks against each other.

K-Dot and Drizzy have been engaged in beef since the early 2010s. However, it escalated recently when Kendrick Lamar released the single Like That in March 2024, in collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin. Therein, he shaded Drake and J. Cole for suggesting in the October 2023 single First Person Shooter that they three were the “Big Three” of Hip-Hop.

Since then, there has been a back-and-forth of disses between Kendrick and Drake, with them taking digs at each other’s personal and professional lives. The former launched Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, The Heart Part 6, and most recently U My Everything (with Sexyy Red).

Similarly, Lamar released Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, and the latest Not Like Us. So far, the exact status of the feud remains unclear.