"Drake watches everything" — DJ Akademiks reacts to Drizzy posting about Rory & Mal Podcast co-host on his Finsta account

A recent clip of DJ Akademiks has been going viral, in which he reacted to a few posts that Drake (also known as Drizzy) had shared on his Finsta account @plottttwistttttt on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Both of the posts were about Demaris, the co-host of the Rory & Mal podcast.

One of the posts about Demaris captured her accusing the rapper of being a "culture vulture." DJ Akademiks referred to that video, which was posted on March 4, in his stream, and said:

"I think she's like f*cking with his music, I don't know... Drake watches everything."

Drake reacted to another post in which Demaris claimed that his music wasn't for women

In another Instagram post, Drake reshared a clip that was originally shared by a netizen with the user name (@thedialuptv). The post included a clip from the Rory & Mal Podcast in which Demaris could be seen stating that Drizzy's latest collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was not for women. She continued by mentioning:

"Look at what is being said in the songs. They weren't writing this like 'oh the h*es gonna love this!"

The post then had another clip in which Demaris could be seen vibing and grooving to Drizzy's Gimme A Hug, which is a song from the aforementioned album of the Canadian rapper. The post shared on the rapper's Finsta account shared a massive response. Apart from the netizens. DJ Akademiks also reacted to the post.

While talking about it, DJ Akademiks said that Drizzy's music in the past were more "simpish" in nature, however, currently they are more about embracing how women are on these days. Akademiks additionally mentioned:

"I don't think that Drake is making music for men. I think Drake's making music for modern women... I think Drake's music is matching the times."

Drake has lately been quite active on his Finsta account than his real Instagram account

As can be seen above, Drizzy's posts and reactions were shared on his Finsta account and not his real Instagram account, @champagnepapi.

A few weeks back, the rapper made headlines after he reportedly shared a photo with Serena Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, after the Super Bowl. According to a February 12 article by Hot97, the photo was taken back in 2015 at Wimbledon.

The photo garnered massive traction on the social media platform. As of now, it already has more than 42K likes as well as over a thousand comments.

For the unversed, Serena Williams was seen dancing at the Super Bowl while Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us. She later took to social media and shared why she decided to perform at the event.

"When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal," she said.

In the Instagram post, Serena added that she decided to accept the offer as she considered it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

While Drizzy had reacted to Demaris' remarks, he hasn't issued an official statement on the matter yet.

