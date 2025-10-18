“Effortlessly edgy and iconic”: Fans react as Charli XCX stuns in new Criterion Closet appearance

A new image from Charli XCX's visit to the Criterion Closet is circulating online, with various accounts, including the fan account @xcxsource, sharing it on X on Friday, October 17. It comes a couple of days after Criterion shared on their Instagram page about her visit and some of her picks from their collection.In the new photo, the Apple singer is looking behind her back at the camera with a cheeky smile, donning an all-black leather outfit. She posed among Criterion's collection of films.Charli XCX's fans quickly took to social media to praise the singer's style, with one X user saying that she looks &quot;effortlessly edgy and iconic as always.&quot;Olusegun Olulana @olusegun04LINK@PopCrave Charli XCX absolutely slays in the Criterion Closet! 🔥💎 Effortlessly edgy and iconic as always.More of them shared how they adored her style and the fact that she visited Criterion Closet, which prides itself on having a collection of over 1700 films from around the world. One fan said that Charli is looking like the &quot;future of pop,&quot; while someone else said that she's sparkling and is wondering what her secret is.Sonel @allthingabsurdLINK@PopCrave Only Charli could walk into a film archive and still look like the future of pop.Khiz @KhizXLLINK@PopCrave Charli XCX in the Criterion Closet looking like she just hacked fashion and pop culture at the same time 😎Yorkshire Lass @eyup_ioLINK@PopCrave Aye, she’s got that sparkle, hasn’t she? Always knows how to turn a head with a bit of flair and a cheeky smile—proper Yorkshire spirit, that! What’s her secret, do you reckon?More fans praised her pseudo photoshoot in the film archive, with one commenter saying that she made posing in a storage room like a Vogue photoshoot or a fashion runway.Josh✣ @Retiredjosh_LINK@PopCrave She could walk into a storage room and somehow make it look like a Vogue shoot 😭Ravaillac @0xRavaillacLINK@PopCrave Charli XCX making the Criterion Closet look like a fashion runway. Who knew film shelves could be so chic?Per Criterion Collection on Instagram, Charli XCX has several picks from their archive, including Céline and Julie Go Boating, Basquiat, The Shrouds, and Gregg Araki's Teen Apocalypse Trilogy. They will be sharing more of the singer's film picks at a later date.Charli XCX's debut film earns a perfect Rotten Tomatoes scoreCharli XCX isn't only making waves in the music scene. She's also making headlines in the movie world. As Vanity Fair pointed out in its October 14 feature of the Brat singer, she has seven movies coming out, including three that debuted at the Toronto and Venice film festivals back in September.Charli XCX at the 2025 Met Gala (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)One of those movies is the fantasy film starring Emma Corrin, 100 Nights of Hero, which premiered in Venice on September 6. While it took some time to earn a score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie reached a 100% rating from critics as of October 18, although there are only ten reviews from critics so far.100 Nights of Hero is set in medieval times and follows a noblewoman who is unhappy with her life and has her fidelity towards her husband tested after he challenges a visiting friend to try to seduce her. The movie is coming to cinemas on December 5.Other Charli XCX movies that already made their premiere at film festivals include the indie film Erupjca and the eco-satire starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Evans, Sacrifice. The singer will also have a lead role in the A24 film The Moment, which she described to Vanity Fair as a &quot;2024 period piece&quot; that is &quot;the realest depiction of the music industry&quot; that she has ever seen.It also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner, Rosanna Arquette, and more, and is coming to theaters sometime in 2026.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Charli XCX and other musical artists as the year progresses.