Sir Paul McCartney confirmed that he was a fan of Taylor Swift on Sunday, June 23. The musician stopped by the latter’s Eras Tour London concert and showed off his dancing skills. While appearing in good spirits, he danced at the Wembley Stadium to several classic songs of the pop star, leaving internet users shocked.

Sir Paul McCartney made an appearance at the concert just days after celebrating his 82nd birthday. He was spotted making his way to a VIP tent as he waved to fans. He was also seen dancing with numerous Swifties at the exciting event.

As Taylor Swift sang, “You ain’t gotta pray for me/ Me and my wild boy, and all this wild joy,” McCartney was seen singing along and also dancing to her track.

In another instance, he was also seen partaking in the friendship bracelet trading festivities, which has become a tour tradition.

Many were thrilled to see the Beatles star dancing to Taylor Swift’s performances. A few reactions to the same read:

“He’s a legend. I bet watching Taylor is like being back to beatlemania and he’s supporting a legend. I love it,” an internet user stated.

“If THEE Paul McCartney loves Taylor Swift then who are all these wannabe legends to say that she’s not a good artist,” a platform user said.

A few other celebrity guests at Swift’s latest performance alongside McCartney included her boyfriend Travis, his brother Jason Kelse, Tom Cruise, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, Gracie Abrahms, and Prince William alongside his two children.

McCartney’s demeanor, in particular, left netizens pleased. Other reactions read:

“That’s the quality of a legend,” a netizen said.

“Imaging getting to say you danced with Paul McCartney while Taylor Swift was performing,” another netizen said.

“This is adorable,” an internet user said.

While reacting to McCartney supporting the Cruel Summer crooner, other netizens said:

“I told hubby, you need to reevaluate your life choices. Paul McCartney is a Swiftie,” a netizen said.

“One of the best things I’ve seen in a while,” another internet user said.

“Man, I am jealous. I wish that I could have been there. I love Paul and Taylor puts on a great show,” another netizen said.

Taylor Swift had not posted any pictures of herself with the legend on her Instagram at the time of writing this article.

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney once interviewed each other during a Rolling Stone chat

It comes as no surprise that the English singer came to show support at Swift’s concert. In 2020, during a Rolling Stone conversation, they discussed their similar technique of creating a concert setlist.

Speaking about how she was impressed with Paul McCartney’s “selfless set list,” she said:

“I think that learning that lesson from you taught me at a really important stage in my career that if people want to hear Love Story and Shake It Off, I’ve played them 300 million times, play them the 300-millionth-and first time. I think there are times to be selfish in your career and times to be selfless, and sometimes they line up.”

Taylor Swift is next headed to perform in several other European cities, including Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, and Milan.