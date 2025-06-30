"Everyone in NY loves Diddy except for 50" — Michael Blackson thinks rapper will be found not guilty

After both the prosecution and defense in Diddy's trial presented their closing arguments last week, the trial will now go to the jury for deliberation. As the conclusion of the trial nears, people are anticipating the verdict of the Bad Boy Records owner's trial.

Michael Blackson, the Ghanaian actor and comedian, tweeted his opinion about the trial's conclusion on Saturday, June 28. Blackson stated that Combs would be found not guilty at the end of the trial. He wrote:

"The court is in NY, Diddy is from NY, the jurors are from NY. Everyone in NY loves Diddy except for 50 lol. The jurors will say not guilty."

Diddy's alleged sex trafficking trial, which has been ongoing for more than seven weeks, has heard testimonies of 34 witnesses presented by the prosecution, before the defense presented its case.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, could face up to life in prison if convicted on all counts by the jury.

Kanye West dropped a new album, Never Stop, with Diddy's son last week

Expand Tweet

Michael Blackson's tweet about Combs' trial judgment comes a day after another one of his vocal supporters, Kanye West, dropped an EP in collaboration with his son, Justin "King" Combs.

Released on Thursday (June 27), Ye's EP, Never Stop, contains seven tracks, including an updated version of Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine, a song West initially dropped in March 2025.

Ye featured his daughter, North West, in the track, which resulted in a conflict with his ex, Kim Kardashian, previously. Per E! News, the reality star also pointed out (in screenshots shared by Ye) that she owns the trademark to their daughter's name.

West, who appeared upset about learning this, wrote in his response:

"Amend it or I'm going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me."

Despite the tensions between the parents, North West's name is also added to the updated version, now called Lonely Roads. On the track, the 12-year-old is heard singing:

"Comin' on my own for a long time / Lonely roads still go to sunshine / Running through the jungle like a cheetah ride / Surrounded by fake friends I don't even like"

According to E! News, one of the songs in the EP is also named after the incarcerated rapper himself. The chorus of the song, titled Diddy Free, opens with "Ni**as ain't going to sleep till we see Diddy free," before his son, King Combs, is heard rapping:

"Look, when s**t get sus', they try to play the victim / F**k the world, critics, and the witness / Face clean, they tryna dirt the image"

Besides these tracks, the other songs from the EP include Kim (named after Ye's ex-wife), People Like Me, Repeat Me, The List, and Souls Outro.

