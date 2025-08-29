Fact Check: Did Justin Bieber congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement? Viral post debunked

A viral X post claiming Justin Bieber congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement has been circulating online. The post includes an alleged screenshot featuring Bieber's comment.On August 27, X user @Evatation13 claimed that Justin Bieber wished Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Instagram under a &quot;fan post.&quot; The user did not include any link to the post but shared a screenshot. According to the image, Bieber wrote:&quot;Congratulations to them! Wishing their marriage is filled with love, just like mine with Hailey.&quot;However, the claim is false. Justin Bieber has not officially congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Instagram regarding their engagement. His comment is not visible on Swift's original post, where the comment section is disabled. Moreover, no such fan post exists on Instagram, and no media outlets have reported on it.The screenshot itself also has several cues of being edited. The font of the alleged comment does not match Instagram's usual font. It is also different from the font in &quot;lilbieber,&quot; suggesting it was pasted onto the original image.The original post by the X user also included a Community Note stating:&quot;This claim is inaccurate. Justin Bieber has not made such a comment on any post. The referenced comment is clearly edited, as it predates Taylor Swift’s engagement post.&quot;Multiple users also called out the original poster, pointing out that the screenshot was edited.Travis Kelce's father revealed his son took Taylor Swift's father's permission to propose a month agoSuper Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: GettyTravis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, shared details about his son's engagement to Taylor Swift after the celebrity couple made it official. Swift and Kelce announced the news on August 26, sharing a series of images from the proposal.In an episode of The Jimmy and Nath Show on the same day, Ed Kelce revealed that the engagement had originally been planned for later but was moved up. He also narrated how Travis asked Swift's father, Scott Swift, for permission a month before.&quot;Travis went to ask him for permission, probably like a month ago. Scott said, ‘Come on, when are you going to get this done?’ Travis had plans to do it this next weekend before he took off for Brazil. He was going to make a big production out of it. You know, wanted to make it uber special,&quot; Ed Kelce said.Ed added that he also encouraged his son to propose to Taylor Swift. Travis had originally been planning to pop the question in September, before the Kansas City Chiefs' international kick-off game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5.&quot;And I told him the same thing Scott told him, asking her is what’s going to make it special. Not where you do it. You could do it on the side of the road. So Scott had told him, ‘Just get it done,’&quot; Ed stated.Ed Kelce then mentioned that he is happy for the newly engaged couple, claiming he has never seen Travis Kelce as happy. The two families were sure it would happen eventually and are delighted to see their children happy. Kelce's father shared how the proposal happened in the backyard of his house in Missouri.&quot;He surprised her. They were going to go out to dinner and she was ready to go and he was like, ‘Let’s go out in the garden, let’s go out there on the little patio out there and have a glass of wine. We’ve got time,’&quot; Ed said.Taylor Swift's engagement announcement came two weeks after she revealed her next album during an appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce. Jason, the eldest Kelce brother, has also spoken enthusiastically about the engagement on the podcast.During the special episode with Taylor Swift, she revealed the album cover of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to drop on October 3, 2025. Swift and Kelce have not yet announced their wedding date.