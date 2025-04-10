"Feels like we back in the 2010s" — Netizens react to Sheck Wes dropping 'ILMB' featuring Travis Scott

The internet is buzzing as rapper Sheck Wes released his latest single, ILMB, featuring Travis Scott. On April 10, 2025, the American rapper, whose real name is Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall, unveiled the single on his YouTube channel in collaboration with Texas rapper and songwriter Travis Scott.

Following the release, many users took to their X account and expressed their thoughts on the new song, with many indicating that they enjoyed Travis Scott's verse, which felt like nostalgia to them.

"An actually solid Trav verse?! Feels like we back in the 2010s," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X suggested that they had been waiting for Sheck Wes' new music for a long time. While others suggested that the Harlem artist has released a "banger".

"About time Sheck Wes put out another banger," a netizen on X commented.

"I BEEN WAITING SO LONG OMG," another netizen commented.

In addition, users online could not stop praising the verses by featured artist Travis Scott, with many suggesting that the Texas rapper never "disappoints" his fans.

"travis scott snapped on this s**t so hard btw," a netizen commented.

"TRAVIS SCOTT NEVER DISAPPOINTS !!!!!" one X user wrote.

"😭first carti now travis and Sheck dropping late I better not see a trend," another person wrote on X.

As of now, neither Travis Scott nor Sheck Wes has responded to the reactions online.

Sheck Wes joined forces with Travis Scott for ILMB

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, Sheck Wes released his new single, ILMB, featuring Travis Scott, on his YouTube channel.

The roughly three-minute music video uploaded on YouTube has already gained over 150,000 views in less than 12 hours. The video opens with a car cruising down the street, setting the tone for the entire music video.

The visual style feels raw and unfiltered. The song begins with Sheck Wes rapping, and then, later, in verse three, Travis Scott joins him. Travis Scott's verse, which has been widely enjoyed, contains the lyrics:

"And she give me all the love / Snuck Lil Uzi Vert (Woo) in her purse right in the club / Said, "I love you" first (Huh?), she said, "Only in God I trust" / To make the matters worse, I left them hundreds, fifties in them duff' / I asked a lot and still you know my AP b***hes keep the stuff (Ah, mm) / "

"One thick like Georgia cause' she moved to NY, think she know 'bout 'roughs (Mm) / Ask me about Brazil, thirty thousand, b***h, come get a dub, please (Mm) / New in the town, my b*tch, she brought some b***hes bad as us," Scott and Wes rapped.

Travis Scott and Wes first teased fans with their collaborative song by performing it live in San Antonio. At that time, the two did not reveal the timeline for releasing the song but ultimately surprised the audience.

At the moment, neither artist has commented on the song's release or confirmed whether any further collaborative projects are in the works.

