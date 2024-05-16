"First rapper to ever diss after apologizing": Fans react as Soulja Boy lashes out at 21 Savage moments after apologizing over Metro Boomin's mom

Soulja Boy apologized to Metro Boomin for dragging his late mother into his online tirade. However, he hit out at 21 Savage shortly after during an Instagram Live. The Chicago rapper lashed out at 21 since the latter indirectly spoke in Metro's defense a few days back.

Soulja poked fun at 21's knife tattoo on his forehead and said he would slap it off of there. Say Cheese shared the clip from his Instagram Live on X, garnering reactions from fans.

Some joked Soulja Boy was the first rapper to diss another right after apologizing to them. They had a hilarious reaction to the short interval between Soulja's apology and standing on the rest of the insults.

Others called him the "funniest" and "the most entertaining rapper". One user wrote the rapper was deliberately creating a beef with other artists.

Internet reacts to Soulja dissing 21 Savage shortly after apologizing to Metro Boomin. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

Soulja Boy calls 21 Savage a "b*tch" after Metro Boomin apology post

The Chicago rapper’s rant against Metro Boomin and 21 Savage is one of the latest developments in the recent uprising in rap feuds. It began with a resurfaced 2012 tweet where Metro threw shade at Soulja, leading to the latter firing shots at the Missouri rapper’s mother Leslie Wayne, who was killed in 2022.

However, Soulja Boy took to X on May 15 to issue his apology:

“Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management.”

On the other hand, Soulja's online beef with 21 Savage stemmed from the British rapper defending Metro. When the "Turn My Swag On" soloist sent an indirect warning to Metro, writing the latter had 24 hours to delete his 2012 tweet, 21 Savage responded by counter-challenging, "Or what".

During his latest Instagram Live, Soulja clarified he only apologized to Metro Boomin for making the disturbing posts about his mother, and that his apology was not meant for 21 Savage. He went on to hurl insults at the "Redrum" hitmaker:

"21, you're still a b*tch n*gga."

Metro Boomin has not yet addressed Soulja Boy's jabs or his apology. 21 Savage is also yet to respond to the recent diss.