Soulja Boy vs 21 Savage: Who has a bigger net worth in 2024? 

21 Savage jumped to the defense of Metro Boomin after Soulja Boy went on a heated tirade on social media against the Grammy-winning producer. The Crank That rapper clapped back on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after a decade-old tweet by Metro resurfaced. The post in question (from 2012) stated -

"My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Your phone rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down"

As Big Draco caught wind of the post, he went on a rant on his Instagram live against the Superhero singer, calling him foul words. He stated -

"F*ck is you talking about, Metro Groomin? You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy, b*tch *ss boy? Stop playing with me. I had a number one in 2007 when I was 17, f*ck n*gga. You was still in elementary school. You was in middle school, boy."

Per an X post by internet personality DJ Akademiks, Soulja Boy also took to the comments section (of Akademiks's post about the rant) to warn Metro to delete the tweet in 24 hours. At this point, 21 Savage quickly commented, "Or what" in defense of Metro Boomin.

He did not stop at the IG rants and took to X to take aim at Metro and Savage, including trolling the Heroes & Villians singer over his mother's death. In response to 21 Savage, Big Draco re-posted DJ Akademik's tweet with the message, "Or I’m slapping the sh*t out him and metro."

Soulja Boy and 21 Savage's career earnings explored amid the former's social media tirade

Per Celebrity Net Worth, 21 Savage's net worth is reportedly $9 million more than that of Soulja Boy.

Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, hails from Chicago and shot to fame in 2007 when he released his first single, Crank That. His debut album, Souljaboytellem (2007), was met with commercial success, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

His subsequent albums were met with a decline in both critical as well as commercial reception, prompting the rapper to go independent.

In 2010, Forbes named Big Draco under their Hip-Hop's Top 20 Earners list (a tie with T-Pain) for earning $6 million. Per Celebrity Net Worth, a year later, the rapper made over $7 million, making him one of the Hip Hop Cash Kings for 2012.

In 2011, the Crank That singer's management team announced that he brought a $55 million Gulfstream G5 (the figure includes $20 million in upgrades). In 2016, he claimed to have signed a $400 million record contract.

While the contract amount remains unconfirmed, Way signed a deal with World Poker Fund Holdings to promote an online game called CelebrityWorld.com.

At the time, the company's total market cap was around $50 million, raising questions about the $400 million contract. A spokesperson for the company explained:

"He really kind of jumped the gun by using the $400 million figure. The deal is capped at $400 million, and it's based on a forward-thinking valuation of the company... He got really excited, and he tweeted something he probably shouldn't have tweeted."

In addition to his music career, Soulja Boy has ventured into other businesses, including starting a record label (Stacks on Deck Entertainment), fashion designing, and releasing a gaming console.

On the other hand, London-born 21 Savage began his career in 2013 after the death of his best friend in shootout when the deceased friend's uncle gave him money for studio time. He released his debut mixtape, The Slaughter Tape, which earned him critical success.

In 2016, he was named in XXL's Freshman Class, a list of promising hip-hop stars. He got his big break in 2016 when he released his mixtape Savage Mode, which was produced in collaboration with Metro Boomin.

It was met with critical and commercial success, earning him a deal with Epic Records. His second studio album, I Am > I Was (2018), debuted at the top position on the Billboard 200.

He has collaborated with big names in the industry, including Drake, J. Cole, Young Thug, and Gucci Mane. 21 Savage has won a Grammy for Best Rap Song for A Lot (2020).

Per Celebrity Net Worth, June 2017 and June 2018, 21 Savage earned $6 million.

Through his music career, the rapper has started several philanthropic campaigns, including Issa Back to School Drive (named after his debut album Issa Album), which gave kids free haircuts, school supplies, and school uniforms.

In 2018, he created the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, a financial literacy campaign aimed at kids.

He announced it on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and donated $21,000 to the cause. The same year, he donated $10,000 to Atlanta's Continental Colony Elementary School to fund an anti-bullying campaign.

21 Savage has not commented on Soulja Boy's tweets at the time of writing this article.