"K-Dot is a genius" — DJ Akademiks touts Kendrick Lamar's talent as he urged Drake fans to lay off bar stealing allegations

In the ongoing feud between rap titans Kendrick Lamar and Drake, a new controversy emerged that drags in DJ Akademiks. Nitzen alleged that Lamar stole punchlines for his track Not Like Us, sparking fierce debate with the claims that began when a Twitter user underlined similarities between K. Dot's lyrics and some older tweets, which led to accusations of plagiarism among Drizzy's supporters.

Regardless of these contentious claims, DJ Akademiks, a major voice within the hip-hop community and a known Drake enthusiast, has publicly defended Lamar. In a recent livestream, Akademiks called for a reassessment of the story surrounding the feud, especially in light of the Humble rapper's undeniable talent.

"We just have to admit, K-Dot is a genius," DJ Akademiks proclaimed during his nightly stream, referring to his audience and particularly Drake's fans.

This statement was made during a live stream on May 10 shortly after Kendrick Lamar was accused of stealing bars and in the context of the heated exchange between Lamar and Drake that had escalated with recent track releases.

DJ Akademiks weighs on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud

Akademiks' declaration marked a major moment in the feud's coverage. Surrounding his detailed discussions about the ongoing battle between the two artists, the popular podcaster has been vocal, recognizing the sharp lyrical abilities that have characterized Lamar's contributions to hip-hop.

"Despite being a Drake fan, it's undeniable that Kendrick has brought something exceptional to the table," he noted in his stream.

This feud, characterized by back-and-forth diss tracks and public callouts, has captured the attention of the rap community worldwide.

Tracks like meet the grahams and 6:16 In LA by Kendrick Lamar have been pivotal, with the latter directly mentioning DJ Akademiks, further entangling him in the feud.

"Yeah, somebody's lyin', I can see the vibes on Ak, Even he lookin' compromised"

The lyrics, as noted by fans, aim indirectly at DJ Akademiks, implying he has been paid by Drake and that is the reason he seems 'compromised'. These songs have fueled the competition and, along with that, have showcased the lyrical capabilities of both artists.

As the accusations of bar theft surfaced, Akademiks was quick to analyze the claims made by Twitter user, King Jared:

"These punchlines are fairly common, which might suggest the similarities were coincidental," Akademiks explained.

Akademiks pointed out that the punchlines in question are relatively common in nature. This observation is crucial because it suggests that the phrases or ideas could easily have been conceived independently by different individuals. In hip-hop, certain themes and expressions are widespread, making it plausible that two artists could coincidentally use similar lines without one copying the other.

Akademiks also implied that the effort to link Kendrick’s lines to old tweets suggests a deep and possibly biased search. He spoke about the overzealous nature of the fandom, which often seeks to undermine the opposing artist's credibility without substantial evidence when such a feud is going on.

Further addressing the controversy, Akademiks encouraged a broader appreciation of Lamar's skills, which span beyond the confines of the feud.

"Kendrick doesn't just throw words together; he crafts narratives that resonate with listeners," Akademiks said during one of his many streams since the feud escalated.

The perspective weighs on Lamar's artistic integrity and calls for a more measured response from the public and fans alike. DJ Akademiks concluded his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Kendrick Lamar with a direct appeal to the fans, stating:

"Fans need to chill out and stop looking for things that don't exist."

He kept his perspective in front of everyone on the accusations that Lamar stole punchlines for his track Not Like Us.

By urging fans to take a step back, Akademiks spoke about the tendency of audiences to overanalyze and create conflicts where there may be none, suggesting that not every similarity in phrasing is evidence of plagiarism. His words call for a more measured approach in fandom, encouraging respect for artistic integrity and a reduction in unnecessary conflict.