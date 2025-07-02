Former THE BOYZ' member Ju Haknyeon cleared of prostitution allegations involving Asuka Kirara after police dismiss case due to lack of evidence

On July 2, 2025, Sports Kyunghyang reported that the former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon has been cleared of the prostitution allegations made against him last month. This follows a police investigation that found no grounds to pursue charges.

Seoul’s Gangnam Police Station announced that they would not prosecute the idol under the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial S*x Acts, citing insufficient evidence for their decision.

The case had stemmed from an anonymous report, based solely on an online news article. It claimed that Ju Haknyeon paid to meet former Japanese adult actress Asuka Kirara at a private bar in Tokyo. However, police determined the accusations lacked the specific details necessary for further investigation.

According to Sports Kyunghyang, the police stated,

"The accusation made by the accuser is based on an internet article, and there is insufficient specific reason or circumstances to initiate an investigation."

The case gained momentum after Ju Haknyeon's label, One Hundred, suspended his activities citing personal reasons. Soon after, it was officially announced that he would withdraw from THE BOYZ, and his exclusive contract was terminated. While Ju did admit to meeting Kirara, he did not admit to any illegal actions.

He also countered the anonymous accuser's complaint with his own for defamation. In addition, he sued the media company that first broke the story. Police officials have now publicly stated that the initial report did not meet the minimum requirements for them to issue any formal criminal charges against Ju.

Background, contract termination, and Ju Haknyeon’s response

In response to the controversy last month, Ju Haknyeon issued a personal statement denying any involvement in pr*stitution and claiming that he had been wrongfully framed. On June 22, he took to his Instagram and wrote:

"I acknowledge the parts where I was wrong, and I wanted to make a decision that would minimize harm to the members. For days, I stayed up all night, overwhelmed by guilt toward the fans who have supported me and the team members I have shared everything with. It was truly painful."

He then alleged that his agency demanded a sudden contract termination, along with an excessive financial settlement.

"However, the agency suddenly demanded that I sign a termination agreement for my exclusive contract, which included paying over 2 billion KRW (approx. 1.4 million USD). They even demanded a huge penalty, which was not stipulated in the contract," he claimed.

The idol continued,

"They said there was no room for negotiation. I couldn't accept the agency's unfair demands. On the 17th, I refused to sign the termination agreement they prepared. The very next day, the agency suddenly announced my withdrawal."

He further added that the accusations against him seemed coordinated, as they followed closely after the agency’s disciplinary actions. Ju Haknyeon also stated he felt socially destroyed, expressing his distress over being labeled a s*x offender without due process.

Ju's meeting with Asuka Kirara reportedly took place on May 29 in Tokyo, where both were seen at a private bar. Japanese media outlet Shūkan Bunshun then published photos suggesting familiarity between the two, which reignited media attention. The One Hundred label initially cited personal reasons for Ju Haknyeon's suspension but later confirmed his departure after internal discussions.

Meanwhile, Ju Haknyeon's statement claimed the company failed to support him and demanded unjust penalties.

For those unaware, Asuka Kirara was once a prominent adult video actress in Japan and has since transitioned into a public personality. Her past and current presence in the media further fueled the controversy around the idol.

Ju Haknyeon debuted in 2017 and gained recognition through Produce 101 season 2. He was most popularly known as a member of THE BOYZ.

Meanwhile, the group now continues with ten members. THE BOYZ are currently preparing for a July comeback with a new release and will begin their world tour, The Blaze, in Seoul this August.

