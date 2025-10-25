“Grace isn’t a weakness, it’s growth”: Bunnie XO responds to fan backlash after Jelly Roll’s affair confession

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, finally broke her silence a day after her husband confessed that he had previously cheated on his wife of nearly a decade. The Dumb Blonde podcast host defended her decision to stick by her husband even after his affair confession, clapping back at an online critic suggesting she should &quot;hop away&quot; from the singer after what he confessed. In a screenshot shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 22, according to People, she replied to the commenter saying that they are &quot;super bummed&quot; that she took the singer back after the affair: &quot;It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves—instead of running or gossiping. Growth isn't weakness, it's grace.&quot;Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the 2025 Stagecoach Festival (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)However, Bunnie XO also admitted in the comment that &quot;everyone's not built for that kind of strength.&quot; She also clapped back at the online critic, saying that she's praying for them never to have to feel the same pain because they are being judgmental of another woman's life. She also added a yawning emoji in the post and set it to Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears. Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, said she would share his infidelity story in her upcoming memoirBesides answering an online critic who criticized her for choosing to work things out with her husband, Jelly Roll, after he admitted to cheating on her, Bunnie XO will be unpacking the story in her upcoming memoir. According to People, the Dumb Blonde podcast host said that she would share the entire story in her memoir titled Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe book will hit the shelves on February 10 next year, which will reflect her &quot;modern-day rag to riches&quot; story. In a previous statement to People, published on September 17, she described the upcoming memoir as &quot;the rawest reflection of who I am in every form.&quot; But despite recalling her upward trajectory from being an &quot;abused runaway,&quot; it will also include her marriage story.She married Jelly Roll in 2016, and while they briefly split in 2018, they decided to stay together and work on their marriage. In the October 21 episode of the Human School podcast, Jelly Roll admitted that he cheated on his wife years ago, calling it &quot;one of the worst moments&quot; of his adulthood. He revealed in the podcast that he was conflicted, thinking that he &quot;can't really get this right at all&quot; because there wasn't any question about his love for his wife. However, he admitted that he had put in &quot;a lot of work&quot; to help repair their relationship and thinks that he and Bunnie XO are doing better now. While he has regrets, he's also proud of what they have worked through, saying: &quot;I wish our story would've went in the way that it never had an affair, and I'm in way glad it happened, but man, I'm proud of who we are today. I truly am.&quot;Jelly Roll's episode on the Human School podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.