Gracie Abrams shares what Travis Kelce told her before his Eras Tour stage debut at London's Wembley Stadium

Singer Gracie Abrams recently revealed details about what Travis Kelce told her before the duo went onstage for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. She appeared in an episode of The Morning Mash Up show that aired on SiriusXM Hits 1 on July 2, 2024.

During her interview, the singer shared how the Kansas City Chiefs tight wanted her to “look really good” as she said:

“Before we both went on, we were in the tent, and he was like — he went on right before I did, like, I think two songs or something. He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so you look really good. The thing is, it’s just a community of really supportive people.”

Trending

Gracie Abrams continued:

"Truly, everyone, whether you’re in the tent or in the top row in the stadium, it’s like everyone is there because there is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she’s put out over the past 18 years and it’s like, I don’t know. It’s a really magical thing."

On June 23, 2024, Abrams joined Taylor Swift as the duo performed a track titled Us (from the former's new album The Secret of Us). On the other hand, Travis Kelce, who is rumored to be Swift’s partner, also accompanied them on the same night as Swift sang I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Gracie Abrams and Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift during her show at Wembley Stadium

Gracie Abrams and Travis Kelce left the audience at Wembley Stadium stunned, as neither of them had announced that they were going to perform with Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour concert on June 23. As it was a surprise segment for the audience, Taylor welcomed Gracie Abrams by saying that the two would be singing Us.

At the time, Taylor told the crowd:

“We’re celebrating eras of music and I’m gonna challenge myself to sing as many eras of music as possible, and it’s been one of my favorite parts of the tour. If you know the words to this one, you get extra credit points because it’s only been out for, like, two days.”

She continued by stating how her “friend” sang her latest track, and just then, Gracie Abrams entered the show, leaving the audience ecstatic. Taylor then added:

“So, Gracie’s album Secret of Us just came out. I love you so much. … We had cosmos and dinner and then we came home and opened wine and we were just talking about life.”

On the other hand, Kelce also joined Taylor Swift on stage for the first time as the duo performed for the audience. As the couple stood together, fans were excited to see them as many posted pictures and videos of the moment on social media.

After the show, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram account and thanked Travis Kelce and Gracie Abrams for being a part of her show. She also noted how she enjoyed being on stage with both of them and added how she will never “forget these shows.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback