Has NLE Choppa submitted a bid to buy OnlyFans for $25k? Viral post explored

On Friday, May 24, @DailyNoud shared the news that rapper NLE Choppa had submitted a bid to purchase OnlyFans - the London-based content subscription service that's valued at an estimated $8,000,000,000, per the tweet.

Ad

According to @DailyNoud, Choppa's bid for the platform was $25,000.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet, which has gone viral, has received 2.9 million views, 48K likes, and 1K retweets. However, the news is untrue, since NLE Choppa hasn't issued any statement or made a public comment about this alleged bid, nor has it been covered by any other mainstream media outlet.

Moreover, the account behind the viral tweet - @DailyNoud - is a parody account for hip-hop news, mentioning in its bio that it shares fake stories.

Ad

OnlyFans' owner is reportedly planning on selling the service at $8 billion

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the news of NLE Choppa making a bid to buy OnlyFans might have been false, the content subscription service is currently on the market for sale.

According to the NY Post, Leonid Radvinsky - its owner - put the site up for sale earlier this month, despite its profits pushing his net worth to $3.8 billion.

Radvinsky is a US citizen who immigrated to Chicago from Odessa, Ukraine, as a child, and studied economics at Northwestern University.

Ad

He purchased OnlyFans in 2018 and has since reaped $472 million in dividends from the site, as reported during the fiscal year ended in November 2023.

That's nearly all of the $485 million in profits generated by the site that year. Between 2021-2023, his total payouts grew to more than $1 billion from the site's holding company, Fenix International Ltd.

Radvinsky, who is the sole owner of Fenix, lives in a penthouse in Miami with his wife. His company has only 40 employees.

Ad

Per the NY Post, a statement by an OnlyFans spokeswoman reads:

"OnlyFans is a revolutionary platform which continues to lead the creator economy. As with any business of this scale it is natural that we are open to discussions about how we continue to build on our success."

According to a video published by the Wall Street Journal in December 2024, the company's CEO, Keily Blair, said that 59% of its revenue comes from creators selling add-on services like pay-per-view messages and live streams, while the remaining 41% comes from subscriptions.

Ad

The site charges a 20% cut from its creators, over 4 million of them, who create content for nearly 300 million subscribers. Two-thirds of its revenue is generated from the US customers. And since it is not available on any app store, Apple or Google have no shares in the revenue.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Radvinsky was in talks to sell the site to an investor group for around $8 billion. According to sources, the group is led by the Forest Road Company, and LA-based investment firm.

A source familiar with the sale discussions states that the OnlyFans owner is also in talks with other potential suitors. The sales talks have been ongoing since March 2025, with a deal potentially being reached in the next couple of weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More