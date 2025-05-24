"Having kids with multiple women causes these problems" - Netizens react as Boosie Badazz says he's unable to see his kids during their summer sports

Boosie Badazz posted a video on Instagram on May 23, 2025, saying he misses spending time with his teenage kids. The rapper said his sons prefer playing sports in the summer to spending time with him.

He also seemingly joked that his sons aren't good enough at sports and hoped they would lose every game this year. The rapper told his followers to keep their kids in the same household.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom reuploaded the post, which garnered varied reactions from netizens.

While the rapper's words seemingly amused some, few said he should've gotten married and raised the kids in the same household instead of having kids with multiple women.

Boosie Badazz has nine children with seven women. While the mothers of his children mostly stay away from the media and maintain their privacy, the rapper's fiancée and youngest daughter Sevyn's mother, Rajel Nelson, is active on social media.

A netizen discusses the rapper's Instagram story about his children. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

The rapper's words amused some netizens. Calling it "diabolical," they said Boosie Badazz always says what's on his mind.

Netizens continued to call the rapper "funny" for his comments. Some said his intentions are good, but the delivery is funny.

Some netizens criticized Boosie Badazz, saying he should've gotten married. One user (@mika.mchelle) said he should support his kids and attend their games instead.

Boosie Badazz's fiancée, Rajel Nelson, shared that she wanted to get married before having a child

Boosie Badazz with Rajel Nelson at the Shhh Show - Atlanta, GA - (Image via Getty)

According to Complex's April 8, 2025, report, Boosie Badazz proposed to his fiancée Rajel Nelson in November 2023. In November 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. On April 23, 2025, the rapper's ninth child, Sevyn Emerald Hatch, was born.

According to HotNewHipHop's November 18, 2024, report, Nelson shared in an Instagram Live that she wanted to become Badazz's wife before having his child.

However, she called her pregnancy "a blessing" and said she was grateful to have a child.

"I did say I would like to be a wife before I have a kid, but God has blessed me to have a kid before I got married and that it okay. This is my baby. I made it. So, I'm gonna just, you know. I made my bed, so I gotta lay in it. And, I would never do anything to stop this from happening because this is a blessing that God gave to me no matter what I said," Nelson stated.

Rajel Nelson then stated that people around her kept telling her she needed to marry. She said she didn't care about what people said, saying many people are born out of wedlock, and God still loves them.

Nelson said that while it would've been nice if she had gotten married first, it didn't happen, and she has no regrets over it.

"I said it'd be nice to be married before I am here, but that didn't happen just yet. I'm not discrediting myself for being pregnant. I keep seeing everybody keep saying, 'You need a ring. You need to be a wife.' The majority of y'all in the world are b*st*rds. That doesn't mean you're not a blessing from God. That don't mean God don't love you," she said.

Boosie Badazz released his memoir, Cross The Tracks: A Memoir, on September 20, 2022. The rapper's latest mixtape with DJ Flippp, BoosieFlippp 1, was released on March 14, 2025.

