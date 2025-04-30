"He ain't like your energy" - Internet reacts to a white lioness growling at Sexyy Red after the rapper tries to pet her in Dubai

Rapper Sexyy Red recently made the news after a white lioness growled at the rapper as she tried to pet the animal in Dubai. On April 29, 2025, while visiting Dubai, the rapper decided to interact with one of the region’s iconic exotic animals, a massive white lion.

What started as a playful moment quickly turned into a viral sensation when the lion unexpectedly lunged toward her as she leaned in to pet it. Meanwhile, the exact details of her trip remain closely guarded.

In the meantime, the internet couldn’t get enough of the video. Once the clip was re-uploaded on Instagram by The Shade Room on the same day, it garnered netizens' attention, who mostly made fun of the whole incident. One user said that the lioness probably didn’t like the rapper’s energy.

A netizen reacted to the lioness growling at Sexyy Red (Image via Instagram/ @the_bibliophilic_soul)

Many also reacted similarly, commenting on Sexyy Red’s energy. One said she must have felt the negative energy, while another said she probably sold her soul.

Several netizens reacted to the lioness growling at Sexyy Red (Image via Instagram/@labellamook / @dreamergangornothing / @tacobella111)

Meanwhile, others complimented her as one said that there’s nothing wrong with her energy, the lioness didn’t know her, while another one said that she handled it pretty well.

Netizens reacted to the lioness growling at Sexyy Red (Image via Instagram / @iamemeliarose / @vitaminnk_ / @brittani_nicole)

Sexyy Red was recently spotted in Dubai

In the brief video that has gone viral on social media, rapper Sexyy Red can be seen approaching the lioness cautiously. After a moment of hesitation, she squats down to offer a hand. However, while the lion roars and jumps, she jumps back with a scream and flees the scene, clearly scared but unharmed.

The incident happened while Red was recently visiting in Dubai, where she has been immersed in the local way of life, food, and culture. The encounter was the result of Dubai's flourishing exotic animal tourism sector.

Now, shortly after this, netizens praised Red's bravery, even if it left her a little traumatised. Meanwhile, the Dubai video went viral a week after singer Justin Bieber was spotted having fun with rapper Sexyy Red at her 27th birthday celebration.

According to a Complex article dated April 16, on the evening of April 14, after the first weekend of Coachella, the singers went to The Players Club in downtown Los Angeles, which is owned by Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Broadus.

Red and Bieber both wore attire with a Pimps motif. Wearing gold chains and a white fur coat, Bieber danced with the rapper from St. Louis. The U My Everything performer, on the other hand, wore a red robe, a white swimsuit, a big fuzzy hat, and a red belt with a money symbol on it.

After dancing for a little bit, the two went to the VIP section of the club. Bieber and his wife of six years, Hailey Bieber, attended the first weekend of Coachella 2025 just a few days before the birthday party.

Expand Tweet

Now, as per a Billboard report from the same day, while uploading the video on her official social media platforms, she captioned the clip and posted on Instagram:

"My 2 personalities.”

Then, with her new song, Hoochie Coochie, playing in the background, she uploaded another twerking video. Red then presented the singer to one of her friends in one of the widely shared videos from the event.

Additionally, in the same viral videos, rapper GloRilla was seen joining them. The video further caused a lot of social media buzz with remarks about how "happy" Bieber seemed.

Meanwhile, the reason behind her Dubai visit is still unknown as neither the rapper nor her representatives have said anything about the whole thing.

