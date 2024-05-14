"He bodied you with what he said" — Big Daddy Kane feels put off by the way Drake's fans fact-checked Kendrick Lamar's bars

Big Daddy Kane recently opened up on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In an interview with The Art of Dialogue on YouTube, he expressed his disapproval of the way Drake fans fact-checked Kendrick Lamar's bars during the feud between the two.

The rapper stated that he lost interest in the feud and blamed their respective fanbases for it. He believed a line is "dope" if it's dope and "who spit the better bars" is not a competitive thing. He noted:

"It's not a competitive thing about who spit the better bars it's a thing about fact checking to see if this person told the truth. If the line is dope and he dissed you, it's dope man. It's that simple. He bodied you with what he said."

However, Kane did not blame Kendrick or Drake for the behavior of their fans, specifying that it is their fanbase's "comments and their views" that made the feud "unenjoyable" for him. He continued:

"Enjoy the music for what it is. If that’s the way the younger generation looks at battles, good for them. It’s not about Kendrick or Drake. Their comments and their views, they make it unenjoyable for me."

Reflecting on the hip-hop battles of the past, Kane recalled:

"In my days of battling people I said stuff that wasn’t true."

Big Daddy Kane chose J. Cole as his "personal favorite" among Big Three

In his interview with The Art of Dialogue, Big Daddy Kane expressed his personal admiration for J. Cole, dubbing him his "personal favorite" among the Big Three. He said:

"Honestly, I think I am more of a J Cole fan. I think he is probably like the greatest lyricist of this era. He's my personal favorite."

The rapper also mentioned other rappers such as Kanye West and Benny the Butcher as his other favorites whom he "digs."

When asked about J Cole's decision to back out of his feud with Kendrick Lamar, the rapper explained:

"You know where I'm from? I'm from "I said what I said." So if I said it, I meant it and that's that. You know I didn't say nothing about your family, your wife. You know I didn't overstep my bounds. So I said what I said and I'm not taking it back. You know that's the school of battling I come from."

However, Big Daddy Kane clarified that he wouldn't blame J Cole for backing out as today is a "different day" and "people get canceled" for some of the dumbest things. He remarked:

"Today is a different day man. You know you live in a world where people get cancelled for some of the dumbest. So I can't be upset with him for saying -- you know-- "I take it back" because the world is different. The world is super sensitive and super emotional now. People are built different today."

Big Daddy Kane also revealed that when he heard the bars that J Cole spit at Kendrick, he spoke to fellow rapper Papoose and told him that Kendrick "might not want to go" with J Cole. Cole hadn't responded yet back then, but the next night he took back what he said, the rapper explained.

Big Daddy Kane previously supported Kendrick Lamar but later appreciated Drake

Big Daddy Kane also shared that he was initially supporting Kendrick Lamar during his feud with Drake, as the latter was not "coming hard." However, he appreciated Drake's "third or fourth track" and was demotivated because everyone wanted to fact check. He said:

"I guess at first I was kind of feeling Kendrick the most because Drake wasn't coming hard. But then I forgot which one, the third or the fourth one, when he was actually spitting. He was saying some--but then it was like everbody want a fact-check or someone wrote that for him. And then I was you know y'all can have it, I'm good."

The rapper also mentioned that he wanted to go back to listening to Kumo D and Busy B instead of following the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.