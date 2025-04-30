"He don't like Jay or Beyonce" — DJ Akademiks reacts to 50 Cent's post about Cowboy Carter tour struggling to sell tickets 

Hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks is once again stirring the pot, this time reacting to 50 Cent’s recent post about Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour allegedly struggling to sell tickets.

Ad

On April 29, 2025, the Jamaican-American podcaster DJ Akademiks took to his Twitch livestream channel and reflected on 50's since-deleted Instagram post. During the livestream, the DJ claimed that the Queens-born artist does not like Beyoncé or her husband, Jay-Z.

"He don't like Jay or Beyoncé," DJ Akademiks said.

For the unversed, the American songstress's Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, Los Angeles County, California, and it is scheduled to conclude on July 26, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada.

Ad

Trending

DJ Akademiks weighs in on 50 Cent's remarks about Cowboy Carter ticket sales

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday, April 29, DJ Akademiks shared his thoughts on 50 Cent's comments regarding Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

In his Twitch livestream, DJ suggested that 50 Cent may be poking "fun" at the singer by sharing the claims regarding her ticket sales for the tour.

"So 50 says, 'Sh*t getting real out here, hey the tickets ain’t selling?' This is how petty 50 is; obviously, 50 is just tryna poke fun at, you know, at Beyoncé and claiming that... He's just tryna clown Beyoncé claiming that the tickets won't sell. Obviously, he's tryna get to Jay," DJ said.

Ad

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks suggested that the rapper needs to "chill out," as the former believed that Bey's tour will sell out soon.

The podcaster further claimed that the entertainment company Live Nation has control over the music industry, continuing:

"I think 50 should chill out. Beyoncé's tour is gonna sell out. This is the real thing about the tickets when you are into the system like Beyoncé is... Live Nation owns Ticketmaster; let me tell you how this works; Live Nation is the closest property other than Amazon to having a complete monopoly over the industry."

Ad

He added:

"What happens is that they also pick and choose where they wanna kinda funnel the people that buy tickets to. What does that say; these tours, they can't flop."

Ad

American rapper 50 Cent recently took to his Instagram account and uploaded a since-deleted post, sharing a screenshot of an April 28 report by TMZ.

In the report, the outlet claimed that Beyoncé's tour tickets are still available, indicating that the tour is not completely sold out. Seemingly mocking the news, 50 wrote in the caption:

"Sh*t getting real out here, hey the tickets ain’t selling?"

According to The Independent's April 28 report, Bey's Cowboy Carter Tour had more than 3,200 unsold seats on the first day of the concert in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. Additionally, for a July 14 show in Atlanta, Georgia, 5,800 tickets are still left to be sold.

Ad

Furthermore, as per TMZ's Monday report, the resale prices of the tickets have dropped to $20, with the publication claiming that the tour is "struggling to sell."

As of now, no official statement from Beyoncé or her team has been provided regarding the news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More