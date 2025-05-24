"HE mad that I am actually smiling & laughing again" — Remy Ma posts video with Eazy The Block Captain as she claps back at Papoose

The latest update in the online feud between estranged couple Remy Ma and Papoose saw the former post a compilation video of her with her boyfriend, Eazy The Block Captain, while accusing her estranged husband of being angry that she was moving on with her life.

Remy Ma and Papoose have been taking shots at each other regarding their impending divorce for the past few days.

The controversy unfolded after Papoose's now-girlfriend, boxer Claressa Shields, brought up her relationship with the rapper and his divorce from Remy Ma during her recent interview on The Breakfast Club on May 21.

The situation snowballed into Remy Ma and Papoose accusing each other of stalling the divorce in a series of social media posts and Instagram Lives.

On May 22, Papoose took to Instagram to reveal that he had filed a "Complaint for Divorce" in New Jersey.

The following day, Remy Ma posted a video of her and her current partner, Eazy The Block Captain, accusing her estranged husband of being upset that she was happy in her current relationship, writing:

"This is what Pawnpoose was threatening to post (and more). THIS WHY HE SO MAD. This why he wanna go to games and be seen cuz he THINKS it’s payback but I don’t care. He’s had photos & videos for years. HE mad that I am actually smiling & laughing again."

Remy Ma urges women to leave relationships where they don't feel loved

In her latest Instagram post, Remy Ma wrote that she was not ashamed of anything she did, including everything she had done for Papoose.

She also denied Papoose's previous claim that he did not file for divorce for the sake of the couple's daughter, claiming that he stayed because he had hoped that they would reconcile.

She continued that she didn't owe anyone anything, adding that she had always been the woman she said she was. She also added that she was a great mom and a great wife, writing:

"THATS also why u stayed the 6 years 4 months and 10 days I was away- cuz I’m really who I say I am. I’ve been home for 11 years now. I DONT OWE ANYONE ANYTHING! I’m a great mom, was a great wife, and just want to be left alone like I leave everyone else alone."

She also thanked people for reaching out to her amid the controversy with Papoose and extending their support to her.

As a conclusion, she urged women not to stay in relationships for the sake of the past, for fear of being alone or for the kids, writing:

"Double Sidebar: To any women out there staying because it USED to be good or for the kids … don’t ! Stay because the person actually loves you and is actively changing for the better not because u r scared to leave and worried about what people will say."

Exploring Remy Ma and Papoose's feud

The current online feud between Remy Ma and Papoose began after Claressa Shields' Breakfast Club interview. Following this, Remy went on Instagram Live for over an hour, claiming that the "truth" about her marriage with Papoose would upset fans.

“I’ve never breathed so freely. I couldn’t take it anymore. I said, ‘Hey, this isn’t what it is. You can’t keep doing this.' People would cry if they knew the truth,” she said.

Furthermore, she accused the rapper of being an opportunist in his dating life, claiming he was broke.

She had also claimed that she and Papoose had been separated since 2022, alleging that the rapper was intentionally not proceeding with their divorce filings.

Following this, Papoose posted about his divorce filing, alleging that his former partner could have done it herself, but she chose not to.

He also claimed that the things Remy Ma mentioned on her Instagram Live were "lies," alleging that his estranged partner had reached out to him the previous day to get back together with him.

Both parties further stirred the pot in separate Instagram Live sessions following Papoose's Instagram post. Papoose accused his estranged wife of cheating on him multiple times, claiming that he stayed in the marriage for the sake of their daughter, born in 2018.

Meanwhile, Remy Ma denied that she reached out to Papoose to reconcile on her Instagram Live. She also claimed that the rapper had filed for divorce the same day he posted about it on social media, saying:

"Did y'all see the date on that divorce filing? He filed that today. He filed that today. Who gave you the money? They gave you the money? You should thank me. Look at me doing you favors again ... I got y'all lit."

Following this, Claressa Shields also inserted herself into the online feud after Remy Ma took a dig at her on social media.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the professional boxer took to her X account to tell Remy to leave her and Papoose alone.

Claressa Gwoat Shields @@Claressashields REMY MA! Imma say what the f**k I want to say! Yes we gonna have a family! Yes we’re happy and yes you still invited to barbecues and cookout long as you have a good attitude! Leave me and Pap alone nobody worried about you! Yes I’m 30, not 18! You want to come to the fight or something !? DAMN!

Remy Ma and Papoose, who got married in 2007, have become a well-loved couple in the hip-hop industry. However, news of the couple's fractured relationship caught the public eye after the pair accused each other of infidelity in 2024.

