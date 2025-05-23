“He is the main event” — Fans react as Stray Kids’ Felix stuns in head-to-toe blue LV at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 show in France

On May 22, 2025, Felix from Stray Kids showed up at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2026 event as the brand's ambassador. Notably, the event went down at the Palais des Papes in Avignon, France.

The K-pop idol donned a soft-blue matching set with a stand-up collar coat and loose-cut pants. The ensemble was created by Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s women's creative director.

He matched it with ivory formal footwear and a dark designer mini bag. The performer also wore silver-toned adornments such as a hanging Louis Vuitton ear ornament.

His icy blond locks, shaped with early-2000s-style face-framing pieces, finished the Louis Vuitton ensemble. Following his appearance, internet users reacted to the same, commenting on his overall look.

"He is the main event!" an X user commented.

Admirers reacted favorably to the 24-year-old's appearance at LVCRUISE26, using dramatic and expressive language to describe his look. Some compared it to something out of a "fairytale," while others praised his visuals as nearly unreal or beyond normal human standards.

"Straight out of a fairytale!" a fan remarked.

"Sculpted by Mother Nature herself," a user mentioned.

"This is not a real man real people don’t look like this what the f*ck bro," a person shared.

Online reactions to the Australian rapper's pastel blue outfit were positive, with many highlighting how well the color suited him. Some commenters referred to blue as his signature shade. For the look, Felix was also named one of the Best Dressed Stars at LVCRUISE26 by GRAZIA Singapore.

"Blue is so his color… 😉 He’s absolutely stunning. 💙," a netizen said.

"Propaganda im not falling for: blue not being felix' color thats literally his color," a viewer noted.

"Baby blue suits Felix soooooo well ! I’m obsessed 😭😭😭😭," another fan added.

Stray Kids' Felix expands fashion presence with Louis Vuitton appearances

Stray Kids’ Felix was anointed Louis Vuitton’s Brand Ambassador in August 2023. The singer then debuted on the runway for the fashion label on March 5, 2024, at the Fall/Winter 2024 Women’s Collection.

The event was held in the Cour Carrée at the Louvre. This marked a rare transition for a K-pop idol, who usually appears in the audience’s front row instead of walking the runway.

He further partook in Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 showcase in Barcelona during May 2024. In March 2025, the South Korean star subsequently strutted the catwalk for the label’s Women’s Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris.

That marked his second appearance modeling for the brand. For the show, he wore a design by Ghesquière.

His look included wide-leg plaid trousers, a two-tone knit top in black and beige, and a teal holdall with bright orange accents. His hair, newly bleached blond, was slicked back straight. It was a look similar to his debut last year.

Felix’s Louis Vuitton runway at Paris Fashion Week 2025 made him the only 4th-gen K-pop idol to walk for the brand twice.

