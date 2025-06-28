"He's coming after everybody" — Aubrey O'Day expresses concern over the repercussions of Diddy going free

Aubrey O’Day recently shared her fear about what might happen if Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t convicted of the charges against him. On June 27, 2025, the defense gave its closing arguments, followed by the prosecution’s rebuttal.

That same day, Aubrey appeared on Entertainment Tonight, where she was asked how she’d feel if Diddy were found guilty. She said she would feel the “best” if he were convicted on all charges.

The reality star also opened up on what she might feel if Sean manages to walk free, and said,

“I don’t have that in the range of my possibility thoughts right now. I don’t believe that would happen. If it does though, I’m going to buy a ticket to Bali like I did the last time I couldn’t fu**ing do this country anymore.”

Aubrey was additionally asked about whether she was scared for her safety in case Sean does not get convicted on the charges. The American High School star responded by saying that she had a fear about the message that it would give to all those who are planning to become a part of the entertainment industry.

Aubrey O’Day said that the entertainment world is the only place that is “glamorized” and added,

“I would be very scared as to what type of messaging this would give people about relationships and behaviors and what you can get away with when you’re powerful and you know, I’m sure, this gave a lot of people that maybe are unstable new ideas for sexual behaviors.”

The Dance Moms star stated that she wants to ensure that everyone knows about the “vast and wide” response of the jury members and added,

“I mean if he were to walk free, he’s coming after everybody. Yeah, and in my opinion, I would feel very comfortable suggesting that there would be a lot of danger out there to be had and felt.”

Prosecutors have dropped a few charges imposed against Diddy

The prosecution presented their closing arguments in Sean Combs’ case this week on June 26, 2025. However, they even dropped a few charges against the rapper the previous day, including kidnapping and attempted arson.

A report by The Independent on Wednesday, June 25, stated that the prosecution sent a letter to the court, where they decided to drop certain charges linked to racketeering conspiracy. The prosecution said in the letter that they were not willing to proceed anymore on those charges.

The prosecution claimed that Diddy ran a “criminal enterprise” where people working for him were involved in crimes like kidnapping and bribery.

One of the dropped kidnapping charges was connected to Diddy’s former employee, Capricorn Clark, who testified in court. She said she was forced to take lie detector tests for five days and was threatened by a man who told her she’d be thrown into the East River if she failed, according to The Independent.

Furthermore, the charges of arson are associated with an incident in 2012 when Kid Cudi’s car was reportedly set on fire by Diddy. The incident happened after Sean found that his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was dating Kid Cudi.

Diddy’s trial will continue next week, from June 30, 2025, as stated by CNN. The jury members will start discussing the case, and the judge will provide instructions for the same.

