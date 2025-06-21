“His team keeping him high and draining him dry” — Internet reacts to video of Kodak Black wiping his finger on a woman’s head after picking his nose

A recent clip of Kodak Black has gone viral on social media, showing the 28-year-old rapper seemingly wiping his finger on a woman's head after picking his nose. The bizarre moment has reignited conversations around the rapper's public behavior.

In February 2025, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, previously went viral after pictures and clips of him eating chicken while sitting on the street spread online. At the time, netizens speculated the rapper was on drugs. Kapri's attorney, Bradford Cohen, addressed the rumors in a statement to TMZ, stating that the rapper was filming for a music video and was not under drug influence.

The latest concert clip was reuploaded to Instagram by Hollywood Unlocked and has since drawn widespread criticism. While many viewers expressed disgust at the rapper's action, others speculated on the potential drug use rumors.

One netizen (@jxj_cableguy) speculated that the rapper's team is supposedly keeping him high so that they can take money from him.

A netizen talks about the rapper wiping his finger on a woman's head after picking his nose. (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Some netizens believed that the rapper was intoxicated with drugs in the clip.

Some netizens called out the rapper, saying his behavior was "disrespectful." One user (@lovejazzpotion) stated that Kodak Black committed assault by putting his bodily fluids on the woman.

Some netizens urged the woman to sue the rapper.

Kodak Black previously lashed out at netizens for comparing him to rapper DMZ

Kodak Black attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi Originals' "Robbin" (Image via Getty)

As reported by HOT 97 on April 1, 2025, Kodak Black slammed netizens during an Instagram Live session in March 2025. During the stream, several users kept mentioning the late rapper DMX, with some allegedly suggesting that Kapri would pass away like DMX.

For the unversed, DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away on 9 April 2021 at age 50 due to a cocaine-induced heart attack. The rapper and actor was nominated for six Grammy Awards and won an American Music Award and a Billboard Music Award. DMX also acted in films including Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, and Cradle 2 the Grave.

In response to the comments, Kapri told netizens to "shut the f*ck up" and said that he wouldn't pass away like DMX. However, the rapper admitted that he sometimes felt like DMX.

"Man shut the f*ck up. Definitely ain't going out like DMX. He a legend, though. B*tch I'd rather go out like DMX than go out like... The f*ck? Is you dumb? I do be feeling like DMX though a lot of the time," the rapper stated.

Akademiks TV reuploaded the Instagram Live clip on X.

Kodak Black's last album, When I Was Dead, was released on November 10, 2023.

