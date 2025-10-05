"Hope we get a response to Taylor’s new song"- Netizens react as Charli XCX collaborator confirms the BRAT singer is working on a new album

Charli XCX seems to be entering her next musical chapter, and recent developments have made that increasingly clear. At the 2025 BMI London Awards, held on September 29 at The Dorchester in London, producer and songwriter Finn Keane was interviewed by Music-News.com. Finn, who frequently collaborates with Charli XCX on experimental pop, discussed his creative input with her and dropped what many consider the first concrete indication of the two working on a full new studio album together. In the interview, he said:“I think it’s going to be really exciting. We’ve been working on a few different things. We’re kind of deep in it now. I think it’s going to be amazing. I’m excited and inspired by the music we’re working on, it feels really different and fresh at the moment.”That statement from someone so close to Charli XCX’s inner studio circle has already made waves online. The news has been spreading across X with fans sharing their expectations, doubts, and excitement.The initial reaction is based on Taylor Swift, and numerous users believe that Charli XCX could handle the alleged tension between the two musicians in her music in the future. One fan wrote:“I hope we get a response to Taylor’s new song aimed at her, I can’t remember the name 😩.”paulie ⚓️ @ratedpaulieLINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb I hope we get a response to Taylor’s new song aimed at her, I can’t remember the name 😩Others added;Your ender @yourenderisbackLINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb Another Taylor disstrack coming. It’s actually sweetSara @MCiccone94LINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb Coming to end Tayflopliam @sabledknightLINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb honestly i hope she doesnt make a response to taylor, the best way to reply to a song calling her obsessed is to just not reply at allThe latter group of responses represents enthusiasm for the future work of Charli XCX, with the audience showing expectations for a new musical era.George @Thecityismine_xLINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb Charli cooking again, the pop scene better brace itself 🎶🔥Jaspe @rfngljaspeLINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb Charli back in album mode? yeah, the streets (and playlists) are about to eat again!NOBLE @iamnobleibLINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb Yooo, Charli fans are gonna lose it! Fresh vibes, new album energy, sounds like she’s about to shake the scene again.☼︎ 𝐷𝑖𝑎𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑜 ☼︎ @DiamondDogeSusLINK@PopCrave @MusicNewsWeb Ohhh she's coming for another successful eraThe alleged feud between Taylor Swift and Charli XCXTaylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour (Image via Getty)The ongoing speculation about Taylor Swift and Charli XCX’s relationship reignited after the release of Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, where many believe the singer took a jab at Charli through the track Actually Romantic.The song has thematic and structural parallels with Charli’s song Everything Is Romantic, indicating that Taylor was consciously imitating the title. ELLE magazine has reported that a number of the lyrics of Actually Romantic, such as:“I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave / High-fived my ex and then said you’re glad he ghosted me / Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face/ Some people might be offended / But it’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me.”The perceived conflict between the two pop stars dates back to 2019, when Charli, who previously opened for Taylor on the Reputation Stadium Tour, told Pitchfork in an interview on August 6, 2019:&quot;I’m really grateful that (Taylor) asked me on that tour, but as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up onstage and waving to 5-year-olds.&quot;Though Charli later explained that her comment was not intended as an insult and publicly apologized, the remark was interpreted by many as an indicator of friction. In 2024, when Charli released Brat, the discussion resurfaced. Some listeners suggested that her song Sympathy Is a Knife was an allusion to Taylor Swift and her previous relationship with the 1975 frontman Matty Healy, who also happens to be the bandmate of Charli’s husband, George Daniel.Charli XCX refused the theory and said that the lyrics were based on self-reflection, not a real-life feud. The narrative was further enhanced when Charli XCX took to the internet to plead publicly to her fanbase to quit shouting &quot;Taylor Swift is dead&quot; at her concerts, claiming that she did not want negativity to be a part of their artistic relationship.gui ritsu ✶ @ritsuppyLINKHey @charli_xcx, your brazilian fans have been showing toxic behavior by screaming “Taylor is dead!” in your concerts and events related to you. Could you do something about it? We don’t belive that’s what music should be about. @taylornation13 please take notice in that too.Charli XCX responded to this disruptive action on her Instagram Story and included a screenshot of a video posted by X that pointed out the inappropriate chants:“Can the people who do this please stop. Online or at my shows, it is the opposite of what I want and it disturbs me that anyone would think there is room for this in this community. I will not tolerate it.”Although no feud has ever been confirmed by either artist, these slight similarities, lyrical coincidences, and interpretations keep the debate alive.Stay tuned for more updates.