"How do you even get banned"— Internet reacts to Playboi Carti claiming he was banned from the Met Gala

Playboi Carti stirred up controversy after claiming he was banned from the 2025 Met Gala. The rapper took to Instagram to explain his absence, claiming he was banned from the event. His post featured photos with rumored girlfriend Giovanna Ramos on May 6, and a caption that read,

"MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F*** EM."

Playboi Carti's claim ignited a flurry of reactions online. Some fans expressed disbelief and confusion over the alleged ban:

"How do you even get banned from there," one X user wrote.

"If that’s true that’s horrible they could’ve finally had an interesting guest (excusing khaby lame)," another fan tweeted.

"I hate the fact the banned some people with probably the best fits and outfits at met gala is crazy," one X user added.

Others speculated about the authenticity of Playboi Carti's claim, questioning whether he was ever officially invited. Some fans were skeptical, pondering if Carti was even on the guest list.

The Instagram post also fueled ongoing rumors about Carti's relationship with Giovanna Ramos. The two have been linked for several months, with Carti previously tagging Ramos in a celebratory post about his Billboard Hot 100 achievement, captioned "Ya ex could never," as reported by VladTV.

Fans reacted to the couple's photos with surprise and intrigue,

"Crazy I’ve been following gio for a min, her dating carti was not on my 2025 bingo card," this fan commented.

"They were going to debut their relationship awww 😐 #MetGala," wrote an X user.

"bruh i knew they were dating," an X user wrote.

Playboi Carti's potential collaboration with SZA

Playboi Carti is keeping fans on their toes with new music after the success of MUSIC, which has already hit over a billion streams. Despite its success, Carti isn't resting, he surprised listeners with a deluxe edition, SORRY 4 DA WAIT, featuring four new tracks.

Adding to the excitement, a potential collaboration with SZA has fans buzzing. A FaceTime screenshot shared by Carti teased the two artists discussing music, possibly for Carti's upcoming project, BABY BOI.

The Met Gala 2025

The 2025 Met Gala, held on May 5, embraced the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," spotlighting the rich history and cultural significance of Black dandyism.

Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity", the event delved into how Black individuals have used fashion as a form of self-expression and resistance over centuries.

Co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary chair, the gala showcased a blend of historical homage and contemporary flair.

As of now, the Met Gala organizers have not commented on Playboi Carti's claim of being banned. The event featured numerous hip-hop artists, including André 3000, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and ASAP Rocky, who embraced the gala's theme with standout looks, according to HotNewHipHop.

