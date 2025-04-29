"I bled for you": Kanye West calls out Pusha T after going off at Playboi Carti on Digital Nas's Kick stream

Kanye West continues his beef with Playboi Carti, and he's also starting another feud with Pusha T. During record producer Digital Nas' Kick live stream on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Kanye went off on Pusha T, his long-time collaborator, and brought up the latter's infamous feud with Drake.
For the unversed, Push and Drake had a dispute in 2018, which ended with Pusha's The Story of Adidon, where he accused the Toronto rapper of being a deadbeat dad and revealed his son with Sophie Brussaux, which Drake later confirmed. In Kanye's tirade on Digital Nas' stream, as caught by @clippedszn and shared on X on April 29, he called out Push for once using him.
"Pusha T, all that tough guy sh*t. Where the tough guy sh*t? ... I bled for you. I asked for one thing: Use your voice, your stability. People don't think you're crazy. People respect you. You stood on my shoulders to take Drake out."
It wasn't the first time Kanye West opened up about his now-strained relationship with Push. During an interview with Justin Laboy on The Download in April last year, he said that he just talked to the It's Almost Dry rapper and that it was "good." However, later in the interview, he lamented how the people he worked with before, like Pusha T, never showed him support when he needed it.
"I thought that somehow because I made beats and made music for somebody when I couldn't see my children, these people would use their platform. 'Cause I used my platform on their behalf."
However, in Digital Nas' recent Kick stream, Pusha T wasn't the only one who got the brunt of Kanye West's tirade. He also went off on Playboi Carti, who has been the subject of his ire recently.
Kanye West continues his rant against Playboi Carti
Kanye West appeared to be still salty about being left off Carti's recently released MUSIC album. While the two reportedly worked on the album, with him co-producing the track Backdoor in the 30-track project, he was noticeably absent from the tracklist. He didn't hold back when he called out Playboi Carti on Digital Nas' Kick live stream on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, saying:
"I love Carti, bro, but you don't take your position and your album we've been working on for 5 years to go against me. I ain't no joke."
Kanye's recent call-out to Carti came after the release of the latter's MUSIC album on March 14, where Kanye was noticeably missing from the featured artists. The following day, Kanye hopped on X to call out Carti for allegedly leaving him out of the album, saying that "Jewish business forced Carti" to not include his name on the project.
Moreover, on March 18, he said in another tweet that Playboi Carti crossed the line when he allegedly asked Kim Kardashian for North West's vocals for another project. Kanye West's recent rant on Carti also came after Digital Nas said in his Twitch livestream, as shared by Live Bitez on April 27, that he planned to have Kanye and Carti on his stream to hash things out.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite artists as the year progresses.