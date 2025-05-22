"I got control over Deebo" — 2 Chainz has no regrets over being married as a rapper

2 Chainz recently shared the benefits of being a married rapper. He’s been married to Kesha Ward since 2018. She’s a businesswoman who runs a childcare center in Atlanta.

On the Club Shay Shay podcast (released May 21, 2025), 2 Chainz spoke with host Shannon Sharpe about his life, including his business ventures, music, and growing up in College Park, Georgia. Sharpe also asked him how marriage feels in the rap world.

2 Chainz replied that he had seen "what the outside looked like," adding that he enjoyed sharing the loyalty and stability with his wife. He continued that it was hard to find that type of love elsewhere, saying,

"I've seen what outside looks like. I've seen all perspectives, you know what I'm saying? It's just something about having that stability and that loyalty. That real loyalty; that real love. You can't find that everywhere, especially when you get to a certain level. You don't know real or fake."

He also spoke about how people assumed that he would ruin his marriage and "throw it all away" after hearing about him opening a strip club. For the unversed, the Atlanta rapper revealed that he had gifted himself a strip club for his 46th birthday during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2023.

During the interview with Shannon Sharpe, the rapper claimed that being around the female performers, who were often in a varied states of undress, had become normalized for him as the owner of the adult establishment and therefore did not affect his libido, saying,

"People would probably just assume that I was just going to throw it all away. I just couldn't wait to prove people wrong. Girls walk around me naked all the time now. I don't know if that's done something to my libido, cause a girl walk in naked, she just be naked. She just be a naked girl. I ain't walking around with no boner in here by seeing 40-50 women because I see it every day. I got control over Deebo."

2 Chainz and his wife got engaged at the Met Gala

Rapper 2 Chainz proposed to his girlfriend, Kesha Ward, at the 2018 Met Gala. He had previously proposed to her at the BET Awards in 2013, however, the couple never walked down the aisle.

In a 2019 interview with People Magazine, the rapper revealed why he chose the Met Gala as the venue for his second proposal, saying,

“I just knew it’d be historic. It would be in somebody’s Google search on down the line. It might be even in the history book and I’m just a debonair lil’ fella so I figured I — why not? I figured, Why not do it here? I could have done it a thousand places, but we were looking our best and so was everybody else in the world. So I did what I had to do, did what I wanted.”

In August 2018, 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward married at the Versace Mansion in Miami, boasting a high-profile guest list that included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Lil Wayne, who served as 2 Chainz' best man.

2 Chainz and Kesha Ward welcomed their first daughter, Harmony, in 2008, and their second daughter, Heaven, in 2012. Their third child, a son named Halo, was born in 2015.

On a professional frot, 2 Chainz recently collaborated with Lil Yachty on the song Sista Wives, the second single from the former's short film, titled Red Clay. According to Variety, the short film reportedly premiered at the Atlanta Film Festival on May 3.

